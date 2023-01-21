Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Residents' concerns over new development
An Upstate hospital is celebrating a huge milestone. A former patient at Mission Hospital is happy to be alive after a serious crash with his 18-wheeler. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. Day 2: Jury selection continues in Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace...
wspa.com
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Tuesday high school basketball. Riverside wins 3OT thriller at Greer. Carolina Blends and Brews:...
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
wspa.com
Spartanburg City Council takes steps to approve update to ordinance clarifying firing guns in the city
Spartanburg City Council takes steps to approve update to ordinance clarifying firing guns in the city. Spartanburg City Council takes steps to approve update …. Spartanburg City Council takes steps to approve update to ordinance clarifying firing guns in the city. Construction on Church St. Bridge. The city of Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
Spartanburg city council meeting: Prohibiting gunshots inside city limits
In Spartanburg city council's meeting on Monday, the 2022 end-of-year crime statistics are being presented, as well as an ordinance about prohibiting the discharging of firearms.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville City Council Notes: Street improvements planned by old Army Navy Store
Here’s a recap of Greenville City Council’s Jan. 23 meeting:. Approved: Streetscape improvements outside old Army Navy Store. Council unanimously approved a development agreement with 660 S. Main QOZB to include $310,606 in capital funding for streetscape improvements along River Street as part of the redevelopment of the old Army Navy Store building.
gsabusiness.com
Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County
A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
WYFF4.com
Greenville man caught on video pointing gun at clerk sentenced in Spartanburg, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Greenville man will spend decades in prison after firing shots during an Upstate convenience store armed robbery caught on camera, officials said on Tuesday. Seventh Circuit Court Solicitor Barry Barnett said Carl Darel Peterson, 44, pleaded guilty in a Spartanburg courtroom to armed robbery, first-degree...
wspa.com
Jury could be set for Murdaugh trial Wednesday, ballistics analysis evidence allowed
Jury screening for the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial in Colleton County wrapped up Tuesday. A decision was also made on whether certain evidence can be presented in court. Jury could be set for Murdaugh trial Wednesday, ballistics …. Jury screening for the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial in Colleton...
wspa.com
Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station
Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, …. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Thursday Forecast: Jan. 25. Tuesday high school basketball. Riverside wins 3OT thriller at Greer. Carolina Blends and Brews: Thomas Creek Brewery.
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years for an armed robbery that happened in Spartanburg County.
FBI accepting citizens academy applications in Greenville
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Columbia is still accepting applications for its upcoming Citizens Academy class in Greenville this spring.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
1 person, 2 pets exposed to rabid cat in Anderson Co.
One person along with two dogs were exposed to a rabid feral cat in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
North Carolina Police Warn Drivers Of Razor Blades At Gas Stations
Officers are urging caution as the gas pump.
FOX Carolina
Razor Blades on Gas Pump Handles
An iced tea you see at the grocery store is opening a plant in the upstate. Seventy-eight guns were stolen from cars in Spartanburg last year and police say most were taken from unlocked cars. Egg Prices Shock Shoppers. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Economists say the price of eggs...
Comments / 0