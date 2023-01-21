ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Residents' concerns over new development

GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville City Council Notes: Street improvements planned by old Army Navy Store

Here’s a recap of Greenville City Council’s Jan. 23 meeting:. Approved: Streetscape improvements outside old Army Navy Store. Council unanimously approved a development agreement with 660 S. Main QOZB to include $310,606 in capital funding for streetscape improvements along River Street as part of the redevelopment of the old Army Navy Store building.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County

A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
FOX Carolina

Razor Blades on Gas Pump Handles

SPARTANBURG, SC

