Project Homeless Connect resource fair returning to Tacoma Jan. 27
Associated Ministries announcement. Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial services at a “resource fair” on Friday, January 27, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at St. Leo Parish, 710 S....
Board of Health elects Ushka, Hitchen to lead
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Board of Health members voted Wednesday for Catherine Ushka as Board Chair and Jani Hitchen as Vice Chair. This is the first time women will fill both Board leadership positions simultaneously. “Catherine and Jani share a passion for public health...
Reimagining the Cornforth-Campbell Property
City of Puyallup announcement. The City is reimagining one of its downtown properties, which has been undeveloped for many years. Dubbed the Cornforth-Campbell Lot, this 1.5-acre parcel located at 115 2nd ST SE, is comprised of three separate properties, the Cornforth Campbell Lot, the Hill Lot, and a covered parking lot. The City currently owns these properties and is seeking a talented developer to implement a concept that will revitalize that area of downtown, build quality housing, preserve parking, and create synergy with other planned City projects, most notably the Meeker Festival Street Project.
Dancing Goats Tacoma turns 1
Submitted by Krista Bentow. Stop by our café (2102 Commerce Street, Tacoma, WA 98402) and be entered to win some beans or other raffle prizes in celebration of our 1 year anniversary. We’re located in the Brewery Blocks development (2102 Commerce Street, Tacoma, WA 98402) next to Camp Colvos...
Testing, restoration and final touches continue
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
Letter: Government Neglect/Waste (Tacoma Fire Department)
I have written before about governmental agencies being poor stewards of our tax dollars. Here is continued example on this very topic. Over 7 years ago, when I still lived in Tacoma, I wrote a Letter to the Editor of the Tribune, about a historic building owned by Tacoma Fire Dept. Along with the letter, I also called to voice my concerns to TFD about the neglect to the build pictured, which is downtown on Tacoma Ave.
15 unit multifamily project application filed
APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4852 – Lakewood Station Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 4853 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 15 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 0.45 acres.
A Celebration of the Human Spirit and the Joy of Cooking – Po Boy Tango Review
Po Boy Tango is the story of Richie Po, an immigrant from Taiwan. His TV cook mother, still in Taiwan, has died and he wants to honor her with a traditional Chinese Great Feast. A decade ago, Gloria had been hired to help care for Richie’s cancer-stricken daughter, Emma, and nurtured both of them throughout this stressful time. When Emma recovered Richie cut off all ties with Gloria, which confused and bewildered her.
North 21st Street Bridge Maintenance Scheduled January 25-26
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will perform maintenance on the North 21st Street Bridge (located between North Fife and North Oakes streets) on Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26, from 7:30 AM to 5 PM each day. During this timeframe, the bridge...
Making A Difference Foundation Receives Grant from Liberty Mutual Foundation
Making a Difference Foundation announcement. Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has been awarded an inflation grant in the amount of $5,000 from Liberty Mutual Foundation. Liberty Mutual Foundation recognizes that over the past few years nonprofit partners and the entire economy have been impacted by the high rate of inflation. The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved this supplemental operating grant to reflect the realities of today’s economic environment and help MADF confront the challenges of rising costs and increased community needs and to help maintain the philanthropic value of their partnership support.
Charles Wright Academy Graduate on King 5’s Evening Magazine
J’Nai Bridges (Charles Wright Academy, Class of 2005) was recently interviewed by King 5’s Evening Magazine at CWA. She came back to campus on January 9 to visit students, and the news crew came back to capture it all. The segments aired in two parts this week. Dylan M. (Class of 2024) brought J’Nai to tears playing piano in a practice room, and his music became the background track for the second segment.
Chair Class Offered at Lakewood YMCA Ideal for Senior Citizens During Cold Weather
With the current cold weather you might want to consider joining the Lakewood YMCA, which offers a warm environment to offset the cold weather we are experiencing. Another reason to join is that when it comes to exercise for seniors, the YMCA’s chair class makes for a wonderful option in that chairs are versatile and stable. What’s more, anyone, at any level of exercise, can do these easy workouts and reap the benefits of better balance, muscles and stronger joints.
County Council seeks commission board member
Pierce County Council announcement. Board member needed to represent Pierce County Council District 5 for the Commission on Refugee and Immigrant Affairs! Board members help advise on important matters to all refugee and immigrant communities. Learn more and start your application PierceCountyWa.Gov/CRIA.
Ride Along with Deputy Justin Watts
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department video. Wonder what happens when we try to stop a stolen vehicle? Watch and see on the latest edition of “RIDE ALONG.” Today we are riding with Deputy Justin Watts on Dayshift Patrol in Parkland, WA. We share these videos with you so...
Local students named to Pacific University Dean’s List
DuPont’s Zoe Anderson and Lakewood’s Andrew Zinn were named to the Fall 2022 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.
The Puyallup City Council January 24 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on January 24 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Love Songs for Valentine’s Day at Slavonian Hall
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement. Join us on Valentine’s Day! Love Songs across the Centuries & Continents Soprello (soprano Allison Pohl and cellist Alistair MacRae) in Concert. Tuesday February 14th at 7:00pm at Slavonian Hall, Old Town Tacoma FREE. Soprello’s Concert of Love Songs will include works...
