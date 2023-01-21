Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo
The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool
Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
syvnews.com
New year, new skill: Learn how to make a nature journal at Wildling Museum next Sunday
Artist Kathy Badrak will kick off the New Year as host of a nature journal course on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Wildling Museum in Solvang. Her class will provide a fun and easy introduction to the art of handmade book-making that invites attendees to create a simple bound journal — perfect for setting intentions for the New Year, sketching, nature journaling, and more.
Santa Barbara Edhat
King Tide Throws Rocks Over Sea Wall, Radically Alters Butterfly Beach
Hundreds of visitors to Montecito's Butterfly beach on January 22, 2023, a favorite seascape of Royals and Movie Stars, were confused, then awed, to see rocks strewn all over the walkways, sidewalks, street and sand, further altering a landscape already dramatically changed in recent weeks due to the atmospheric river/storm surge.
High Winds Arrive In LA, Ventura Counties On Wednesday Night
Santa Ana winds are expected to sweep through Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
syvnews.com
Call for artists issued by Lompoc Public Library for display at Grossman Gallery
The Lompoc Public Library has issued a call for artists who would like to be considered as featured exhibitors at the library’s Grossman Gallery during 2022-24 calendar years. All Central Coast artists 18 years and older are invited to apply before the Thursday, Feb. 16 deadline. Exceptions to the...
NBC Los Angeles
Citrus Fruits Are Bursting at This Pick-Your-Own Farm in Somis
The strawberry is a showy star of the Southern Californian springtime, and apple orchards are the icons of October, but come January and February?. It's all about bright-of-flavor citrus fruits, those roundish, palm-sized wonders that boast fragrant peels, tart tastes, and all of those snackable sections. But you don't need...
syvnews.com
Get a look at some of the mouth-watering deals being offered during Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month
There's still plenty of time to participate in Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month. The celebration, which began Jan. 13, runs through Feb. 12. Local establishments are offering specials for the price of $20.23 as part of the program started by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. The promotion includes 14 restaurants, tasting rooms and other venues in the area.
sitelinesb.com
Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed
••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
Santa Maria's Preisker Park to be closed for maintenance
Santa Maria's Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, will be closed to the public for road maintenance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.
Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria
Resources from local, state and federal agencies were offered to people in Santa Maria at Maramonte Hall on Monday afternoon. The post Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Women’s March 2023 Draws Hundreds in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara’s 2023 Women’s March rallied a large crowd of supporters in De la Guerra Plaza on Sunday, uniting people of all ages and identities to take to the streets. Their message was clear as they chanted in a procession down State Street: Women’s rights are human rights, abortion is healthcare, and laws should not erase a woman’s bodily autonomy.
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
syvnews.com
Lompoc to survey residents, look at alternatives for animal services
Lompoc City Council members have voted unanimously to survey residents, seek further financial information from Santa Barbara County Animal Services, and explore the costs of providing animal services alternatives before making a final determination about a future partnership with the county. “It pushes us to another alternative when … it’s...
Amtrak cancels Central Coast train routes due to storm repairs. When will tracks reopen?
Crews are working to repair a railroad bridge damaged by heavy rainfall, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
kcrw.com
Wild mushrooms: When it rains, it spores
Wild mushrooms are a rare sight at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market but when it rains, it spores. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Barabara Whyman of Tutti Frutti Farms in Lompoc about their chanterelles. Oaks surround the farm, and Whyman explains that the mushrooms sprout out of the mulch under the trees after the rain. She explains that size doesn’t matter when it comes to mushrooms but what is growing on the farm are California chanterelles that tend to be bigger. Mushrooms need to breathe so Whyman recommends storing them in a paper bag in the refrigerator and not washing them before use, as they’ll soak up the water like a sponge, destroying the flavor.
sitelinesb.com
A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
syvnews.com
Caltrans rock scaling operation begins Thursday on Hwy 1 near Lompoc
Southbound Highway 1 at the junction of State Route 246 will be closed for a rock scaling operation from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, resulting in a detour for travelers. Motorists will not have be able to travel south on Highway 1 but will be directed east on Highway 246 in Buellton to reach southbound US 101, according to Caltrans District 5.
syvnews.com
COVID-19 testing site closing at Santa Maria Fairpark, but free testing, treatment still available
The LHI/OptumServe COVID-19 test-to-treat site located at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be closed by the California Department of Public Health, effective Feb. 2, a Santa Barbara County Public Health Department spokesman said. Testing is recommended for individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been exposed to the...
Comments / 1