North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in North Platte, NE
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 20-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte opens
U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte is now open, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a Monday press release. KEA Constructors LLC of Milford is the prime contractor. The Highway 30...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte city engineer notes Jeffers rebuild, possible new streets
The state-spearheaded rebuilding of South Jeffers Street is expected to be the city of North Platte’s only street construction project this year, City Engineer Brent Burklund told Planning Commission members Tuesday. Burklund offered a preview of the city’s draft 2023 one-and six-year road plan, which will be the subject...
KSNB Local4
Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Police Department responded to the report of a deceased 20-year-old man found in the backyard of a residence in eastern North Platte on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. The body was located near the 1900 block of Burlington Blvd by an alley. The 20-year-old...
North Platte Telegraph
County to take over maintenance of 4 roads in Fairway Estates
The Lincoln County commissioners approved a dedication plat for several roads within Fairway Estates south of Lake Maloney. The roads that are included in the plat are Fairway Estates Road, Fairway Avenue, Fairway Drive and Club House Drive. The plat dedicates the road to come under the county’s care following previous approval.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte police investigating body found on Burlington Boulevard
The North Police Department is investigating after a body was found near a home on the city's east side Tuesday morning. According to a press release, officers were called to the 1900 block of Burlington Boulevard at 9:15 a.m. where the body of a 20-year-old was found in an alley.
North Platte Telegraph
Not too bitter a Temperature Tuesday for Runza construction work
Even with December's bitter cold and January's heavy snows, outdoor construction projects are still making progress around North Platte. A new concrete base for the planned new Runza restaurant was poured, Tuesday, Jan....
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 24
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Karen Ann Main Karen Ann Main, 60, of Stapleton, died Jan. 22, 2023, at Great Plains Health. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Saturday, …
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte officials file fewer building-code lawsuits in 2022
The city of North Platte filed fewer District Court lawsuits over unsafe housing conditions in 2022, the second full year since the City Council updated health and safety codes. Five such suits were filed in Lincoln County District Court last year compared with 13 in 2021, based on a Telegraph...
North Platte police investigating death of 20-year-old found in alley
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-North Platte police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in an alley. At around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the report of a deceased subject in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Burlington Blvd. Officers arrived...
North Platte Telegraph
Teacher shortage changes recruiting practices for North Platte Public Schools
A dramatic reduction in applications for teaching positions at North Platte Public Schools brought about changes in recruiting for the district. Kevin Mills, director of Human Resources, said the process of seeking international applicants began about three years ago. Through his research, Mills said he discovered districts across the country have been hiring international teachers for hard to fill slots.
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte CC splits doubleheader with McCook
Reece Halley scored 18 points as the North Platte Community College women’s basketball team defeated McCook 77-65 on Tuesday at home. “I thought that was the best first half all year defensively being locked in and being aggressive that we’ve been,” NPCC coach Jeff Thurman said. “And that really showed too. We scored 41 in the first half and that’s unlike us. I’m happy with our performance tonight.”
North Platte Telegraph
Sutherland man arraigned on three burglary charges
A Sutherland man was arraigned on burglary charges, and a North Platte man received two years probation on weapons and drug charges in Lincoln County District Court Monday. Matthew Patch, 39, of Sutherland was arraigned on three Class IIA felony burglary charges and fleeing to avoid arrest. The charges stem from incidents Dec. 5 and 7.
North Platte Telegraph
Memorial donations used to purchase AED for Thedford Rescue squad
THEDFORD — After Purdum Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody died in October 2022, his family designated the Thedford Volunteer Rescue Squad as one organization to receive memorial gifts. The contributions were used to purchase an automated external defibrillator that will be placed in the Thedford Fire and Rescue command...
