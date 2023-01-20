Read full article on original website
Black Tony Threatens To Quit Claiming He’s Tired Of His Feelings Being Hurt [WATCH]
Black Tony was in his feelings this morning and took it out on Rickey Smiley and threatened to quit claiming nobody came to his party.
A woman encourages her best friend to cheat on her husband, then she tells on her and takes the man for herself
**This story was told by my grandmother and I knew this couple myself as I got older**. Back in the time of my grandmother’s youth, life was simple. In a village in South America, people lived and died in love. The spirit of community was truly alive and well. One could depend on their neighbor to the very end.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
George Santos was married to a woman while also sending invitations to celebrate his engagement to his boyfriend, report says
Rep. George Santos' ex-boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, told The Daily Beast that he rejected Santos' proposals and the engagement party "never happened."
Beyoncé Returns To Stage, Mother of R&B Singer Charged With 2nd-Degree Murder [WATCH]
Our girl Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage over the weekend and Da Brat has all the details that had the internet buzzing after clips surfaced online. Beyoncé was reportedly paid $24 million for the performance at...
