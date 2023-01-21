ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Irish Fall in Final Two Minutes, 85-82, at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – It was a rollercoaster of a game for a Notre Dame men’s basketball team (9-12, 1-9) in search of its first ACC road win. From down 11 to up seven in the first half, to rallying down nine in the second half to down just one against a talented (RV/RV) NC State (16-5, 6-4) squad. Trailing just 73-76 with under two minutes remaining, the Wolfpack were able to pull away and close out the 85-82 win.
Bischel Tabbed Third Star

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – For the second consecutive week, senior netminder Ryan Bischel has been named Third Star of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Having started both games in goal for the Irish last weekend, Bischel recorded a .959 save percentage, stopping 94 of 98 shots faced, backstopping his team to the road split against No. 6/6 Penn State.
Hidalgo, Risch are 2023 McDonald's All-Americans

CHICAGO, Ill. — Notre Dame is the only team in the country that signed three HoopGurlz top-20 recruits in its 2023 class, and two of them earned top national honors on Tuesday. McDonald’s has announced that Irish signees Hannah Hidalgo and Emma Risch will be two of 24 high school senior women to play on the 2023 McDonald’s All-American team. The two games — both men and women — will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston on March 28.
Irish Finish Strong at Philadelphia Invitational

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Notre Dame fencing team had another successful day as they competed at the 2023 Philadelphia Invitational hosted by the University of Pennsylvania. Multiple fencers finished matches with 3-0 records to help the Irish to their wins. Both the men’s and women’s team finished 4-1 on the day.
Irish dominate Hoos, Mabrey exits with knee injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No. 7 Notre Dame (16-2, 7-1) earned a 22-point win over a visiting Virginia team (14-6, 3-6) on Sunday, 76-54. But what was a suffocating performance from start to finish was classified as a “bittersweet” victory by Karen and Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey.
