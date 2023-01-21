T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Still Waiting To Hear If They'll Remain Hosts Of 'GMA3' After Scandalous Affair, Insider Reveals

mega

After not being on the air for a few months, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are still awaiting their fate at ABC .

"No decision" has been made about the duo, who made headlines after it was revealed they were romantically involved despite both being married.

“There’s been little movement. [ABC brass] does not seem to [be] very competent in how they’re handling this,” an insider noted of whether or not the couple will remain hosts at GMA3 .

The stars' names are still announced at the start of every show, and their photos are still hung up at the ABC office, a source dished.

As OK! previously reported, it seems like the pair are on the outs.

"Amy and T.J. are out, a decision has been made," a source spilled, adding that "the network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement."

The TV personalities' affair was exposed in November 2022 when photos surfaced of the two looking lovey dovey while out at a bar in New York City, in addition to enjoying a weekend upstate together.

Robach's divorce from Andrew Shue is nearly finalized, while Holmes, 45, filed to end his marriage to Marilee Fiebig in December.

To make matters worse, Holmes allegedly had an extramarital affair with script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway in 2015. She was 24 at the time, making Holmes 13 years older than her.

"He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless. It was Jasmin's first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor and she reached out to several people," spilled the insider. "T.J was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust."

AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES WEAR SWEATS FOR GROCERY RUN IN MIAMI BEFORE RINGING IN 2023 TOGETHER

The two would often "grab drinks" post-work, the insider revealed. "I don't know how long that had been going on before it got sexual. But I do know the first time it did was in his office, and he was about to go on air in a couple of hours."

But the pair eventually fizzled out. Despite his alleged playboy ways, Holmes is all in on Robach, 49. "It’s not a fling and they are seriously in love ," another insider insisted.

Page Six reported on Holmes and Robach's jobs.