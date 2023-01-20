ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss

Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama.  The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers announced this weekend that it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the team for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Garoppolo has missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, though he's yet to be ruled out for the entire postseason. The 49ers have been ...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Michael Irvin: 1 NFL Team Is Dallas Cowboys 'Kryptonite'

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin is almost always over-confident in his former team's abilities. Despite the Cowboys entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, he predicted the team would make the Super Bowl. Before the playoffs kicked off he had the Buffalo Bills knocking off ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Ravens’ stance on possible Lamar Jackson trade

The Baltimore Ravens remain publicly committed to quarterback Lamar Jackson, but there is some doubt about whether that feeling is mutual. If that is the case, the question becomes how adamant the Ravens are about keeping the quarterback. The Ravens are genuine about wanting to keep Jackson, but are still resistant to give him the... The post Report reveals Ravens’ stance on possible Lamar Jackson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons' Postgame Text Message Revealed

Micah Parsons was fired up following the Cowboys- blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. The Cowboys went out to Tampa Bay and jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Buc before winning 31-14. The win got them into the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers. After the game, Parsons ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

CHIEFS WIN! Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Instant Reaction, Live Q&A

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Live Stream Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & stats for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs coming to you from Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham. NBC is broadcasting the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game live for the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Saturday afternoon, but if you don’t want to pay for cable or can’t find another stream via NBC Sports app, NFL+ or a.
KANSAS CITY, MO

