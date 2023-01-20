Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out
Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Josh McDaniels to stick with the Patriots after his wife made him reject Colts offer
When Josh McDaniels was offered the head coach position of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, it. like a dream come true for the Colts fans. But then, something went wrong and McDaniels decided to remain adamant in his current role as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. After...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
Tom Brady Carries Louis Vuitton Bag from Campaign Starring Gisele Bündchen Ahead of Season-Ending Loss
Brady carried the designer bag into the stadium before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night Tom Brady has a new accessory that certainly has people buzzing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, whose team was knocked out of the NFL playoffs Monday night, headed into his home stadium in Florida before the game carrying the LVxYK Keepall 55 ($3,650) from the fashion house's newest collaboration with artist Yayoi Kusama. The campaign for the line, which dropped at the beginning of this month, features a...
NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s
Things could get awfully loud in Kansas City this weekend for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The post While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Deion Sanders Advises Ed Reed Amid Bethune-Cookman Situation
The former Jackson State head coach talked with Reed about what happened.
Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded
The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback. "Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said. ...
NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers announced this weekend that it's possible Jimmy Garoppolo could return to the team for the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl. Garoppolo has missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, though he's yet to be ruled out for the entire postseason. The 49ers have been ...
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Irvin: 1 NFL Team Is Dallas Cowboys 'Kryptonite'
Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin is almost always over-confident in his former team's abilities. Despite the Cowboys entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed, he predicted the team would make the Super Bowl. Before the playoffs kicked off he had the Buffalo Bills knocking off ...
Report reveals Ravens’ stance on possible Lamar Jackson trade
The Baltimore Ravens remain publicly committed to quarterback Lamar Jackson, but there is some doubt about whether that feeling is mutual. If that is the case, the question becomes how adamant the Ravens are about keeping the quarterback. The Ravens are genuine about wanting to keep Jackson, but are still resistant to give him the... The post Report reveals Ravens’ stance on possible Lamar Jackson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
Look: Micah Parsons' Postgame Text Message Revealed
Micah Parsons was fired up following the Cowboys- blowout win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday. The Cowboys went out to Tampa Bay and jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Buc before winning 31-14. The win got them into the NFC Divisional Round against the 49ers. After the game, Parsons ...
Ed Reed Says His Deal to Coach Bethune-Cookman Is Off
The legendary defensive back attracted criticism earlier this month for saying HBCUs have "broken mentalities."
CHIEFS WIN! Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Instant Reaction, Live Q&A
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Live Stream Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & stats for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs coming to you from Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham. NBC is broadcasting the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game live for the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Saturday afternoon, but if you don’t want to pay for cable or can’t find another stream via NBC Sports app, NFL+ or a.
'The window's my whole career': Why Joe Burrow, Bengals believe deep playoff runs will be their new normal
CINCINNATI — The moments following Cincinnati’s regular-season finale were supposed to be a time to relish the Bengals’ first-ever back-to-back AFC North division titles. But before quarterback Joe Burrow smoked his celebratory cigar, he went out of his way to reset conventional knowledge around the NFL. When...
2023 NFC Divisional Round: Cowboys at 49ers open thread
An old rivalry rekindled again. The Dallas Cowboys were KO’d by the San Francisco 49ers last year, but will they get revenge in Santa Clara?. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call for FOX at 3:30 PM PT.
