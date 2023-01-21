ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus 'Snow Warriors,' city leaders prepare for incoming snow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Service crews are preparing for a winter storm that will cause slick conditions for Wednesday morning commuters. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Public Service Director Jennifer Gallagher are set to give an update Tuesday evening on the city's efforts as the Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for the overnight challenge.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority

A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen

Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM

OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Preps for wicked weather during central Ohio morning commute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Road crews are planning their attack for the next round of wicked weather in central Ohio. Families are also preparing and stocking up as the winter storm gets closer. Columbus Public Service crews are treating roadways with anti-icing liquids prior to the weather event to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gahanna city hall reopens after bomb threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bomb threat called in to Gahanna's city hall Tuesday briefly caused an evacuation. The city said it received the threat before noon and the building was evacuated. Gahanna police cleared the building and determined it was safe within two hours.
GAHANNA, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
ZANESVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Chief Bryant, command staff pushing to address youth violence

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a problem plaguing communities and devastating families. A wave of deadly youth violence. The issue is priority number one for Columbus police. Chief Elaine Bryant and her 1st assistant chief, LaShanna Potts, spoke with ABC 6 detailing their around-the-clock efforts to save young lives.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Air National Guard conducting training flights this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights over central Ohio this week. Weather permitting, the training flights will take place Monday through Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until around 8:00 p.m. on nights when the exercises take place.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy