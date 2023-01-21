ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 34

Shannon Braatz
3d ago

I live in SE Portland near the centennial district. the crime that is in my neighborhood every single night is almost indescribable. there's something way more sinister going on it's obvious I'm a regular citizen of this community I have a job I have kids. my son has had a gun pulled on him walking home from school. my other son had four kids try to jump him walking home from school. last year someone OD'd and died right in front of my door. I was born and raised here I have never seen anything like this. everyone in this community needs to open their eyes look around see what is happening. we all have a superpower it's called our voice and we need to start using it

Reply(2)
10
candycane
4d ago

Portland homicide detective ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths...... Is there a detective around that Democrat's didn't defund ? Oops. Democrats missed one

Reply
11
Luke Williams
3d ago

At this point investigations are also the responsibility of the citizens... Law enforcement can't solve everything... But here is a reality if we don't track down these vicious murderers and put them where they belong then it could be ONE OF OURS NEXT... Unfortunately, many don't see it like that until it Hits Home... So we can talk about politics later... Right now lets roll our sleeves up put our investigative hats on and get these murderers off the streets... Nuff said... Full Stop 🛑

Reply(6)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Man arrested in Southeast hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a man, Tuesday morning, in connection with a hit-and-run on December 12 that left a motorcyclist dead. That day, officers responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street, east of Southeast 154th Avenue. They found the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Christopher Heil, dead at the scene. The car that hit Heil drove away before police arrived.
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Salem Police kill robbery suspect in parking lot shootout

SALEM, Ore. — Officers fatally shot the suspect in an armed robbery at a Salem Walmart store on Monday morning, Salem police officials said. There were no reports of officers being hurt in the incident. Reports came in at about 9 a.m. for an armed robbery and carjacking in...
SALEM, OR
kiss951.com

Grateful Owner Reunites With Show Dogs Taken In Stolen Van

The owner of four show dogs who were stolen along with her van in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend is reunited with her precious pups. For decades, Vandra Huber has made the annual trip from her home in Seattle to the Rose City Classic Dog Show in Portland. However, according to KPTV, this year, as she was leaving her hotel in North Portland, a thief jumped into her van and drove off with her four show dogs still inside.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Police, FBI Investigate Missing Vancouver Boy

Vancouver Police and the FBI are working to find a child who's been missing since June. People concerned about the whereabouts of eight-year-old Breadson John alerted police. Detectives checked with relatives who didn't know where he is or who he was living with. His grandparents were his last known guardians...
VANCOUVER, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicle stop leads to arrest in Harney County

Harney County- On January 21, 2023 Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on HWY 20 in Harney County. During the stop Oregon State Police observed a firearm in possession of a known felon. After a Law Enforcement Data System check of the 38 year old male Cody Keith Cronin, 38. Cronin had a warrant for his arrest out of Yamhill County. Cronin was placed into custody without incident, and transported to the Harney County Jail where he was booked and lodged for a valid Yamhill County Warrant, and cited in lieu of custody for possession of a firearm by a felon.
kptv.com

Overnight shootings leave 2 dead in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of separate shootings left two men dead Thursday night in Portland. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau, a 911 call came in at 11:47 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment in the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street in the Cully neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy