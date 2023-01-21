I live in SE Portland near the centennial district. the crime that is in my neighborhood every single night is almost indescribable. there's something way more sinister going on it's obvious I'm a regular citizen of this community I have a job I have kids. my son has had a gun pulled on him walking home from school. my other son had four kids try to jump him walking home from school. last year someone OD'd and died right in front of my door. I was born and raised here I have never seen anything like this. everyone in this community needs to open their eyes look around see what is happening. we all have a superpower it's called our voice and we need to start using it
Portland homicide detective ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths...... Is there a detective around that Democrat's didn't defund ? Oops. Democrats missed one
At this point investigations are also the responsibility of the citizens... Law enforcement can't solve everything... But here is a reality if we don't track down these vicious murderers and put them where they belong then it could be ONE OF OURS NEXT... Unfortunately, many don't see it like that until it Hits Home... So we can talk about politics later... Right now lets roll our sleeves up put our investigative hats on and get these murderers off the streets... Nuff said... Full Stop 🛑
