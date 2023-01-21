ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHEC TV-10

Mexico’s former safety chief goes on trial in US drug case

NEW YORK (AP) — Shielded by anonymity and extra security, jurors got their first look Monday at a rare U.S. trial of a former cabinet-level Mexican official charged with taking bribes to aid drug traffickers he was supposed to be neutralizing. After blowing a kiss to his wife and...
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

'Happening way too often': Report delves into mass attacks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
WHEC TV-10

Maryland Supreme Court to hear digital ad tax case appeal

ANNAPOLIS, Md (AP) — The Maryland Supreme Court will hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling that the state’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital is unconstitutional. The court announced Friday that it will hear an appeal from Maryland’s comptroller in May. Anne Arundel County Circuit Court...
MARYLAND STATE
WHEC TV-10

Lawmakers seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia...
CONNECTICUT STATE

