ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

House bill looks to make school lunch free in North Dakota

BISMARCK (KFGO) – During the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government paid for universal free meals for all students regardless of income. With that subsidy ending this school year, some North Dakota legislators have joined those in a number of other states looking make the program permanent. North Dakota House...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Walz announces two-year budget proposal which would include rebate checks

ST. PAUL (KFGO/WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz announced his “One Minnesota Budget” plan which includes rebate checks for Minnesotans, first proposed by Walz in 2022 before failing in the divided Minnesota legislature. Now that the DFL controls both houses, the governor is again trying to spend a...
kfgo.com

Minnesota teacher shortages growing

MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly 9 out of 10 school districts in the state are reporting a growing shortage of both full-time and substitute teachers. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says nearly a third of new teachers leave within the first five years in the profession. She says talking with educators about what did they need in the first couple of years and they say things like needing better mentoring, need coaching, and time to plan and meet with colleagues.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Family Farmers Donate 35,000 Pounds of Pork to Feeding South Dakota

In an effort to help South Dakotans struggling with increased grocery costs, South Dakota Farmers Union partnered with Farmers Union Enterprises to donate 35,000 pounds of pork to Feeding South Dakota. “Family farmers and ranchers are not immune to increased grocery prices. Like everyone else, our food costs have gone...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

North Dakota Class B Basketball Polls

(KFGO/KNFL) Rugby and Four Winds-Minnewaukan keep the top spots in this week’s North Dakota Class B high school basketball rankings this week from the North Dakota Associates Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). Rugby received 14 of 18 first-place votes this week. Central McLean made the biggest jump, moving up...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Fatal head-on collision near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal head-on collision involving a minivan and a cargo van occurred around 8:20 Saturday morning. The driver of the cargo van, Manuel Guardado, 28, address unknown, was traveling westbound on Highway 23 when it collided head-on with the minivan. The driver of the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy