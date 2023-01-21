MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly 9 out of 10 school districts in the state are reporting a growing shortage of both full-time and substitute teachers. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says nearly a third of new teachers leave within the first five years in the profession. She says talking with educators about what did they need in the first couple of years and they say things like needing better mentoring, need coaching, and time to plan and meet with colleagues.

