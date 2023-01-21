Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Hunter Biden email 'reads like a classified doc', should be compared with Wilmington finds: Devine
One email found on Hunter Biden's laptop left at a Wilmington store should be cross-matched with classified information found at Joe Biden's Delaware home, Devine suggested.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer to call for pre-K for all 4-year-olds
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a plan during her State of the State speech Wednesday to provide prekindergarten education for all 4-year-olds in Michigan in an attempt to help families with rising costs. The plan, which Whitmer has pushed since she first...
Bolivia’s dream of a lithium future plays out on high-altitude salt flats
Bolivia’s salt flats have long been a tourist draw: a great white expanse that, when it floods, becomes an unearthly mirror of the sky. But in recent years visitors may have glimpsed tiny silhouettes of excavators on the horizon – a hint of the industrial future that awaits.
Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work
Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Political lessons: Why the Donald Trump years irk me
I have been involved in politics since high school. My first introduction came 55 years ago at a meeting in Murray Kauffman’s home. Murray passed away in 2019, but those who are as old as I am will remember that he had a metal-finishing business on Lincoln Way East next to Snavely’s Garden Corner. Murray was a conservative with a vision.
Stocks Move Lower, Microsoft, Tesla, Boeing, Fox In Focus - Five Things To Know
Stock futures lower as U.S. earnings underwhelm; Microsoft slumps as cloud outlook offsets Q2 earnings beat; Tesla earnings on deck with price cuts, margins in focus; Boeing set to return to profit as orders build, China re-opens and Rupert Murdoch pulls plug on Fox-news Corp merger.
Man, 74, arrested in Spain over letter bombs sent to PM and embassies
Spanish police have arrested a 74-year-old man suspected of being the author of the letter bombs sent in late 2022 to several institutions and embassies in Spain, sources have told Spanish and French media. The devices were sent to targets including the prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, the Ukrainian embassy in...
Global shares mixed, China markets closed for holidays
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. The U.S. government will release economic growth data for the fourth quarter on Thursday. Economists expect the economy expanded at an annual pace of less than 1%, down from 1.9% in the third quarter, following a contraction in the first half of 2022. Investors will get more updates on personal spending and income on Friday.
'Happening way too often': Report delves into mass attacks
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
Aspen Daily News
Danforth: Paying the bills: Truth and/or consequences
There you are, stuck on a quiz show. Name an American city and state that includes 10 syllables. Easy, you think. Right next door: Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. It even has a zip code, though fewer than 10,000 people live there. I think of it every time I talk...
Engagement Ring Prices Vary (a Lot) by State
Data from Wisevoter found that people in one state spend over $7,000 more on an engagement rings than in another.
Comments / 0