Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work

Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Guardian

Man, 74, arrested in Spain over letter bombs sent to PM and embassies

Spanish police have arrested a 74-year-old man suspected of being the author of the letter bombs sent in late 2022 to several institutions and embassies in Spain, sources have told Spanish and French media. The devices were sent to targets including the prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, the Ukrainian embassy in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Global shares mixed, China markets closed for holidays

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. The U.S. government will release economic growth data for the fourth quarter on Thursday. Economists expect the economy expanded at an annual pace of less than 1%, down from 1.9% in the third quarter, following a contraction in the first half of 2022. Investors will get more updates on personal spending and income on Friday.
WSOC Charlotte

'Happening way too often': Report delves into mass attacks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
Aspen Daily News

Danforth: Paying the bills: Truth and/or consequences

There you are, stuck on a quiz show. Name an American city and state that includes 10 syllables. Easy, you think. Right next door: Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. It even has a zip code, though fewer than 10,000 people live there. I think of it every time I talk...

