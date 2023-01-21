ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work

Four decades ago, former Gov. George Romney reportedly had some wise words for Republican John Engler at his gubernatorial inauguration: “Be bold.” Bold Engler was, steering Michigan ever-rightward through the 1990s with an agenda cutting business regulations, ushering in school choice while demonizing teachers, and slashing the safety net. But the culmination of Engler’s vision […] The post Susan J. Demas: Michigan Democrats can’t buckle on repealing Right to Work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Questions for the media about the debt ceiling

Why is nobody reporting that, as former Republican Congressman David Jolly tweeted, about 25 percent of our entire national debt was run up by Donald Trump? Why ain’t they discussing that the GOP happily passed debt ceiling increases without a peep during the entire Reagan 18 times Bush, Bush 10 times, and Trump a one-term president twice?

