Awwww, that poor attacker was just feeling oppressed.... right liberals!!!! He deserved her purse for his painful years of being...... nothing.
okay what's wrong with this story let's look at it it says shopper was attacked while being walked to her vehicle with a security guard okay then it says nothing about the security guard being attacked or anything and while she fell and then the would be a mother to start kicking her in the head where was that security card to protect her if he was acting like he was protection that's all he was doing was acting the the attacker should never been able to get close enough to kick her in the head when she fell where was the security guard they acted like he was going to protect her that's a false intention there now if they're not going to protect the people then hey then get another job
Take protection with you and have it in hand while going in and out.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Comments / 23