atlantanewsfirst.com
Lawmakers push to address help for Georgia mothers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers, advocates, and supporters met outside at Liberty Plaza to recognize Maternal Health Awareness Day. They reflected on the work they’ve done in the past and what still needs to be done to protect pregnant mothers and their children. The crowd chanted women...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Keep Trump grand jury election tampering investigation secret, Fulton County DA asks
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whether the results of a Fulton County grand jury’s investigations into allegations then-President Donald Trump tampered with Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results will be made public was the subject of a Tuesday court hearing. Atlanta News First has joined media organizations from...
