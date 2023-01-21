Read full article on original website
Related
See the tanks countries are debating sending to Ukraine
The US and Germany are in a standoff over whether to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine to fight against Russia. CNN Pentagon correspondent Oren Liebermann reports.
Russia’s ‘Elite’ Shadow Army Edges Into Complete Collapse
Tens of thousands of fighters rounded up to fight in Ukraine for Wagner Group, the Russian private mercenary fighting corps, have gone missing or died, according to a Russian non-governmental organization.While Wagner Group recruited approximately 50,000 fighters in recent months, including from prisons, only 10,000 fighters remain fighting at the front for Wagner, Olga Romanova, the head of Russia Behind Bars, told My Russian Rights, according to The Moscow Times.“According to our data, 42-43 thousand [prisoners] were recruited by the end of December. Now they are, most likely, already over 50,000,” Romanova said. “Of these, 10,000 are fighting at the...
straightarrownews.com
Leopard 2 tanks are heading to Ukraine
The Leopards are coming. After months of saying “no,” Germany indicated over the weekend it would not stand in the way of Poland sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. It’s a definite shift in policy. Up until now, both Germany and the United States were steadfast in their denial to send Ukraine main battle tanks because Russia called that a red line and the West feared Russian escalation.
Opinion: Russia could soon make the war in Ukraine even deadlier
Russia appears poised to launch a major spring offensive, and it could come even before the winter snows start to melt, writes Frida Ghitis, who says the West must quickly provide Ukraine with the German tanks for which Kyiv has been pleading.
Washington Examiner
Ukraine's great value in helping test US military equipment
The war in Ukraine is becoming an invaluable innovation lab for battlefield tactics and Western weapons. With limited resources, the Ukrainians have proven to be remarkably effective at innovating low-cost military options. Meanwhile, Kyiv’s allies have had an unprecedented opportunity to study how their weapons systems function in a real-life war. The vital lessons learned from this conflict could enhance the strength and efficiency of the U.S. military, providing an additional return on investment that recoups the costs of Ukrainian aid and buttresses the moral case for continued support.
AT-4 is really effective against the Russian armour
The advent of armored vehicles, especially the tank, changed warfare forever. However, like the trials and tribulations of predator versus prey in the animal kingdom, methods were developed to crack open even the most robust of these vehicles. During WW2, for example, the famous Panzerfaust, a shaped-charge rocket-propelled grenade, was...
msn.com
'David v Goliath': Russian tank pelted by small Ukrainian drone bombs
Slide 1 of 13: This is the moment a Russian tank was pelted with bombs by a small Ukrainian drone, in a David versus Goliath battle between an old and new machine of war. Aerial footage shows the drone pummeling the helpless Russian armor with numerous explosives, finally dropping one down its open hatch. Smoke begins billowing from the inside of the vehicle, signaling that its race is run, and thus joining the growing scrapheap of Vladimir Putin's military vehicles that litter the battlegrounds of Ukraine.
Russian Politician Snaps At State TV Guest After Awkward U.S. Question
Maria Butina had a sharp response to a guest who questioned her rosy view of Russia compared with the U.S.
defensenews.com
With issues resolved, Bradley to get Iron Fist protection system
WASHINGTON — Following a redesign of how Elbit Systems’ Iron Fist active protection system is incorporated onto a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, the U.S. Army is now preparing to field the capability to a full brigade. The Army has worked toward providing the Bradley fleet with APS technology...
Defense One
China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon
Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
defensenews.com
Documents reveal secret customer of Hero-30 kamikaze drones
MILAN— The Italian special forces is the undisclosed European NATO member set to receive Hero-30 loitering munitions this year as an “urgent mission requirement,” according to recently published contract documents. In September, German company Rheinmetall and its Israeli-based partner UVision announced in a news release they received...
Ukraine May Get 'Huge Add' to Military That Could Level Russia's Advances
A Dutch official said Thursday that his country would consider giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for them.
Russia's Massive Deaths in Ukraine Are 'Absolute Catastrophe': U.S. General
The Joint Chiefs of Staff's chairman said that Russia is paying high costs for its war in Ukraine and that Putin "could and should end this war today."
Most of Wagner Prisoner Fighters Are Dead or Deserted After Soledar: Report
The mercenary group has reportedly sent empty coffins to members' loved ones, even if the fighters are not confirmed dead.
Firing an anti-ship missile at a regular building is a chaotic strategy Russia may regret, expert says
Russia used an old Soviet anti-ship missile to attack an apartment complex in Dnipro, Ukraine, killing at least 40 civilians, officials said.
Military.com
Sending Patriot Missile Systems to Ukraine Is an Expensive Blunder
Geoff LaMear is a fellow at Defense Priorities. He is also an air defense artillery officer in the U.S. Army. His views are his own and do not reflect the views of the Department of Defense. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
Close combat marks 'hellish' battle at Ukraine's Marinka
In a conflict dominated by artillery, Ukrainian soldiers fighting for control of the eastern town of Marinka have been coming unusually close to Russian troops. The soldiers fending off Russian troops in Marinka told AFP that, with no buildings left to shelter behind, they are fighting from basements, crouching behind chunks of remaining walls, rubble or debris.
Watch Ukrainian troops prepare for looming Russian offensive
Ukrainian forces are preparing for a possible large-scale Russian offensive. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
The Failures of the USA in North Vietnam and How It Led to Defeat
The Vietnam War is one of the most fascinating, and heartbreaking, examples of the United States military might crumbling in the face of adversity. Despite years of bombings, invasions, and massive troop deployment, the USA was unable to conquer North Vietnam and bring an end to the conflict. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what went wrong for the USA in North Vietnam, and how their failures led to an eventual defeat.
Comments / 0