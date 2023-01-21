ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With

Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Netflix Announces ‘Cobra Kai’ Will End With Season 6

After four movies and six seasons, The Karate Kid saga will finally come to an end. That’s the word from Netflix today, as they announced that Cobra Kai, the sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, will return for a sixth season on the streamer — but that that season will also be the end of the series.
Quick Country 96.5

Tim Allen Denies Flashing Pamela Anderson on ‘Home Improvement’ Set

Pamela Anderson has a new memoir coming out at the end of the month, and it apparently contains previously unrevealed details about the longtime TV star’s life and career. Among the more shocking allegations in the book, which is titled Love, Pamela: She claims Home Improvement star Tim Allen exposed himself to her on the set of the show. Allen has publicly denied the allegations.
Quick Country 96.5

Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022

It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy