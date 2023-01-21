Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Hanks Gets Three Razzie Noms For ‘Worst Performance’ in ‘Elvis’ and ‘Pinocchio’
Tom Hanks has always gotten his due acknowledgment at award ceremonies with six Academy Awards, one Tony Award, and seven Primetime Emmy Awards. However, this year, the accolades he is getting are not the ones he would have hoped for. The Razzies has made the annual shortlist for the worst...
For the First Time, Two Sequels Were Nominated for Best Picture
It’s not often that sequels really go up for serious Oscar consideration... and it’s never been the case that two are up for Best Picture at the same time. Both Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way Of Water have managed to get Oscar nominations, but they face some stiff competition.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
Netflix Announces ‘Cobra Kai’ Will End With Season 6
After four movies and six seasons, The Karate Kid saga will finally come to an end. That’s the word from Netflix today, as they announced that Cobra Kai, the sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, will return for a sixth season on the streamer — but that that season will also be the end of the series.
Tim Allen Denies Flashing Pamela Anderson on ‘Home Improvement’ Set
Pamela Anderson has a new memoir coming out at the end of the month, and it apparently contains previously unrevealed details about the longtime TV star’s life and career. Among the more shocking allegations in the book, which is titled Love, Pamela: She claims Home Improvement star Tim Allen exposed himself to her on the set of the show. Allen has publicly denied the allegations.
Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
