Big news: Wellsville’s former Dresser-Rand will be new regional headquarters for Kinley Advanced Technical Services, WATCH VIDEO

OLEAN, NY — A dryer caught fire at a home at 106 N. 9th St. Friday morning, causing about $3,000 in damages, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported, and the Olean Code Enforcement determined the home was still habitable. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, originating from the rear of the dryer. The chief’s news release included a reminder to store combustible materials away from areas on appliances that give off high heat or have a flame and to make certain that wiring connection points are covered or protected.

OLEAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO