Wellsville, NY

Big news: Wellsville’s former Dresser-Rand will be new regional headquarters for Kinley Advanced Technical Services, WATCH VIDEO

wellsvillesun.com
 3 days ago
wellsvillesun.com

David M. Gordon, 88, Wellsville

David M. Gordon of Wellsville and Bloomingburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday January 18, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. He was 88. The son of the late Cash and Florence Austin. He was born May 18, 1934 in Scio, NY. David grew up in Wellsville, NY...
WELLSVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Upstate Brewing Company will open a second location

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Upstate Brewing Company in Elmira will open a second location within the Southern Tier in just a few weeks. President of the Upstate Brewing Company, Mark Neumann was looking to expand the business and found exactly was he was looking for. "I’ve been looking to...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning sending out property value reassessments

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – To more evenly distribute tax burden throughout the city, Corning will be sending homeowners full value assessments at the end of the month for the first time in almost 10 years. The City of Corning Assessor’s Office announced that starting Jan. 27, 2023, it will mail New Preliminary Full Value Assessment […]
CORNING, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Housing issues aren’t simple, explains Belmont longtime landlord

“I do not know of any landlord who wants to lose money”. I have lived in Belmont my sixty two years of life. When my father died in 1998, I inherited his house. That is when I became a landlord. When my grandmother went to live in a nursing home in 2004, I inherited what I turned into another rental property. I have since owned several other rental properties in Belmont and Amity.
BELMONT, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Alfred State teaches CPR class in honor of Denny Kellington

The Buffalo Bills trainer helped save Damar Hamlin’s life after cardiac arrest. Alfred State Admissions Counselor Doug Tay (middle of picture) practice CPR compressions during a training session. 40 Alfred State employees attended the CPR/AED class held during the college Professional Development Week. Over 40 Alfred State College (ASC)...
ALFRED, NY
TAPinto.net

Dryer Catches Fire at Home in Olean

OLEAN, NY — A dryer caught fire at a home at 106 N. 9th St. Friday morning, causing about $3,000 in damages, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported, and the Olean Code Enforcement determined the home was still habitable. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, originating from the rear of the dryer. The chief’s news release included a reminder to store combustible materials away from areas on appliances that give off high heat or have a flame and to make certain that wiring connection points are covered or protected.
OLEAN, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: Hornell’s “Pooch Palace” is on the market, see gallery

Dog Boarding and Grooming Business with House in Hornell NY. Business has a 40 year history, property includes a family home. Pooch Palace is a profitable and established Dog Boarding and Grooming Business located in Hornell NY, and includes a residential home. It has served local pet owners for more than 40 years. The sellers have expanded and made additions over the years to fulfill customer demand.
HORNELL, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Stuck, Palmatier, Sebastion, Parks lead Wellsville to victory over YM College Prep

WELLSVILLE — With a grudge match against the Hornell Lady Raiders on the horizon, the Wellsville Lady Lions spent Saturday afternoon in the Den building a full head of steam to carry into the final clash with their archrival, as they used the first eight minutes to set a colossal tone against Young Women’s College Prep to establish a dominant 67-17 victory to spring back above .500 on the season.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville boys edge upstart Canisteo-Greenwood, big game at state final four Allegany-Limsestone next

CANISTEO — Things were a bit different between Wellsville and Canisteo-Greenwood this time around on a Saturday afternoon in the Canisteo Valley. After a 69-38 win that went the Lions way just over a week ago, the host Redskins came right back with a big swing in the first half that gave them the lead to control going forward. But in return, Wellsville would show a tremendous amount of resiliency to shake it off with a strong second half debut to tie the game.
WELLSVILLE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County warns against texting scam

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Steuben County Department of Social Services issued a warning today that a text message scam has already successfully targeted a number of local residents. The fake text tells people that their EBT card has been locked and that they must call a specific number and give their card number and pin.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism

Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
SALAMANCA, NY
WETM

Elmira PD & Chemung County Sheriff swear in new officers

In a packed courtroom at City Hall Friday, Elmira Interim Police Chief Kristen Thorne presided over one of the largest swearing-in ceremonies in recent memory for 8 new officers. “This is a good day for the Elmira Police Department, it’s kind of historic.” said Thorne. “I’ve never known to promote 8 people at one time. That is historic. The biggest one I’ve known about is six.”
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Village of Alfred election season starts this Tuesday January 24

Two trustee seats and village mayor will seek re-election. “We at the Village of Alfred would like to remind our citizens that the election caucus for three seats on the Village Board is this Tuesday, January 24. Trustee Peter McClain, Trustee Jim Ninos, and Mayor Becky Prophet will all be up for reelection. The Republican Caucus begins at 6:00 pm in the courtroom and the Democrats caucus starts at 7:00 pm upstairs in the community theater. Don’t forget to cast your vote on March 21st – every voice matters!”
ALFRED, NY

