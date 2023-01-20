Big news: Wellsville’s former Dresser-Rand will be new regional headquarters for Kinley Advanced Technical Services, WATCH VIDEO

Read full article on original website
Governor Hochul: Village of Lancaster and Village of Wellsville to Receive $4.5 Million Each
GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES LANCASTER AND WELLSVILLE AS WESTERN NEW YORK WINNERS OF FIRST ROUND OF NY FORWARD AWARDS. New $100 Million NY Forward Program Builds on Momentum of the Successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative to Support a More Equitable Downtown Recovery for New York’s Smaller and Rural Communities. Governor Kathy...
Seeing Green: How Wellsville received the $4.5 million, what is next and ideas needed
Alfred Housing Executive Director Allison Green with the oversized check from Gov. Kathy Hocul for Wellsville. John Anderson photo. In 2021, a Wellsville application for a DRI (Downtown Revitalization Grant) grant became an idea and then a reality when volunteers held meetings and came up with ideas how to improve the village.
Hochul announces $19M for Dunkirk, Wellsville & Lancaster
The announcement took place Monday morning.
David M. Gordon, 88, Wellsville
David M. Gordon of Wellsville and Bloomingburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday January 18, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. He was 88. The son of the late Cash and Florence Austin. He was born May 18, 1934 in Scio, NY. David grew up in Wellsville, NY...
Upstate Brewing Company will open a second location
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Upstate Brewing Company in Elmira will open a second location within the Southern Tier in just a few weeks. President of the Upstate Brewing Company, Mark Neumann was looking to expand the business and found exactly was he was looking for. "I’ve been looking to...
Corning sending out property value reassessments
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – To more evenly distribute tax burden throughout the city, Corning will be sending homeowners full value assessments at the end of the month for the first time in almost 10 years. The City of Corning Assessor’s Office announced that starting Jan. 27, 2023, it will mail New Preliminary Full Value Assessment […]
Vehicle fire causes significant damage to home in Ontario County
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday morning that originated from a vehicle in the home’s garage, according to the West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Departments. The West Bloomfield and Ionia Fire Department say they responded to the report of a house fire at 2870 Conn Rd. in […]
Housing issues aren’t simple, explains Belmont longtime landlord
“I do not know of any landlord who wants to lose money”. I have lived in Belmont my sixty two years of life. When my father died in 1998, I inherited his house. That is when I became a landlord. When my grandmother went to live in a nursing home in 2004, I inherited what I turned into another rental property. I have since owned several other rental properties in Belmont and Amity.
Alfred State teaches CPR class in honor of Denny Kellington
The Buffalo Bills trainer helped save Damar Hamlin’s life after cardiac arrest. Alfred State Admissions Counselor Doug Tay (middle of picture) practice CPR compressions during a training session. 40 Alfred State employees attended the CPR/AED class held during the college Professional Development Week. Over 40 Alfred State College (ASC)...
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Warren, McKean, Elk Counties Sunday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren, McKean, and Elk Counties beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 22). The advisory runs until 4 a.m. on Monday. Snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of two to...
Dryer Catches Fire at Home in Olean
OLEAN, NY — A dryer caught fire at a home at 106 N. 9th St. Friday morning, causing about $3,000 in damages, according to a news release from Olean Fire Chief Timothy Richardson. No injuries were reported, and the Olean Code Enforcement determined the home was still habitable. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, originating from the rear of the dryer. The chief’s news release included a reminder to store combustible materials away from areas on appliances that give off high heat or have a flame and to make certain that wiring connection points are covered or protected.
NY Landquest: Hornell’s “Pooch Palace” is on the market, see gallery
Dog Boarding and Grooming Business with House in Hornell NY. Business has a 40 year history, property includes a family home. Pooch Palace is a profitable and established Dog Boarding and Grooming Business located in Hornell NY, and includes a residential home. It has served local pet owners for more than 40 years. The sellers have expanded and made additions over the years to fulfill customer demand.
Stuck, Palmatier, Sebastion, Parks lead Wellsville to victory over YM College Prep
WELLSVILLE — With a grudge match against the Hornell Lady Raiders on the horizon, the Wellsville Lady Lions spent Saturday afternoon in the Den building a full head of steam to carry into the final clash with their archrival, as they used the first eight minutes to set a colossal tone against Young Women’s College Prep to establish a dominant 67-17 victory to spring back above .500 on the season.
Wellsville boys edge upstart Canisteo-Greenwood, big game at state final four Allegany-Limsestone next
CANISTEO — Things were a bit different between Wellsville and Canisteo-Greenwood this time around on a Saturday afternoon in the Canisteo Valley. After a 69-38 win that went the Lions way just over a week ago, the host Redskins came right back with a big swing in the first half that gave them the lead to control going forward. But in return, Wellsville would show a tremendous amount of resiliency to shake it off with a strong second half debut to tie the game.
Steuben County warns against texting scam
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Steuben County Department of Social Services issued a warning today that a text message scam has already successfully targeted a number of local residents. The fake text tells people that their EBT card has been locked and that they must call a specific number and give their card number and pin.
Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism
Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
Winter Weather Advisories for southtowns, southern tier Friday
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted Winter Weather Advisories for the southern half of Erie County as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties from early Friday through early Saturday morning.
Elmira PD & Chemung County Sheriff swear in new officers
In a packed courtroom at City Hall Friday, Elmira Interim Police Chief Kristen Thorne presided over one of the largest swearing-in ceremonies in recent memory for 8 new officers. “This is a good day for the Elmira Police Department, it’s kind of historic.” said Thorne. “I’ve never known to promote 8 people at one time. That is historic. The biggest one I’ve known about is six.”
Village of Alfred election season starts this Tuesday January 24
Two trustee seats and village mayor will seek re-election. “We at the Village of Alfred would like to remind our citizens that the election caucus for three seats on the Village Board is this Tuesday, January 24. Trustee Peter McClain, Trustee Jim Ninos, and Mayor Becky Prophet will all be up for reelection. The Republican Caucus begins at 6:00 pm in the courtroom and the Democrats caucus starts at 7:00 pm upstairs in the community theater. Don’t forget to cast your vote on March 21st – every voice matters!”
Two-hour delays for some Southern Tier school districts due to weather
Icy roads and wet snow causing for a tricky commute Thursday morning, leading some school districts in Allegany County to delay school for two hours.
