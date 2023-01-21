Read full article on original website
Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark, Lisa Bluder advocate for passionate play
Iowa women’s basketball junior guard Caitlin Clark plays with passion on the floor. But lately, her passion has been penalized. Clark received a technical foul for saying “damn it” to herself after missing a shot against Northwestern on Jan. 11. While the technical foul didn’t affect the outcome of the game — the Wildcats missed both technical free throws and the Hawkeyes won, 93-64 — the All-American was still frustrated with the call.
Iowa women’s track and field junior Myreanna Bebe breaks Iowa 60-meter hurdle record at Larry Wieczorek Invitational
The Iowa track and field team hosted the Larry Wieczorek Invitational Jan. 20-21. The invitational, honoring former Iowa track and field coach and athlete Larry Wieczorek, brought 15 college programs — including Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin from the Big Ten — as well as individuals from around the globe — to the Iowa Indoor Track Facility.
Iowa City City Council considers amateur boxing match in liquor establishments after decade
After over a decade of being prohibited, Iowa City may allow an amateur boxing match at the Graduate Hotel following the Iowa City City Council’s approval of an amendment to a city ordinance that banned amateur boxing in liquor-licensed establishments. The ordinance was introduced in 2007 following an incident...
Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Payton Sandfort heating up after early-season shooting struggles
Iowa men’s basketball’s Payton Sandfort is no stranger to heating up over the course of a season. The 6-foot-7 Waukee, Iowa, native eased his way onto the scene as a true freshman at Iowa, averaging five points per game for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten tournament title team. Sandfort established himself as one of the top 3-point threats in the Big Ten after the midway point of the 2021-22 campaign, as he knocked down 36.6 percent of his triples as a first year.
UI student performs drag for the first time to explore gender
I’d never attended a drag show where I was on the stage myself. I’d never met drag royalty in the flesh. You adjust quickly, I found out. The second I walked into that dressing room, I knew nobody, but I really wanted to. The University of Iowa’s drag...
No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball hands No. 2 Ohio State first loss of the season
The No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball team picked up its first win over an AP top-2 opponent since the 1999-2000 season on Monday night, taking down previously undefeated No. 2 Ohio State, 83-72, at the Value City Arena in Columbus. The Hawkeyes were also without their third-leading scorer, as...
Iowa track and field sprinter Jenoah McKiver excited to return to competition after hamstring tear
Iowa men’s track and field sprinter Jenoah McKiver blew the field away when he ran the 400-meter dash at the Jim Click Shootout on April 9, 2022. Not only did he win by over 1.6 seconds, but his time of 44.74 set a school record, earned him U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Track Athlete of the Week and Big Ten Male Track Athlete of the Week awards, and ranked him second in the world in the event for the 2022 season.
Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 16 Wisconsin
No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated No. 16 Wisconsin, 19-18, at the Wisconsin Field House in Madison, Wis. At the end of the dual, the score was tied 18-18. Iowa broke the tie with the third criterion for total non-fall match points, 31-24. There were three top-ten matches up during the...
Iowa men’s wrestling narrowly avoids upset at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. — The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling squad narrowly escaped Madison with a 19-18 victory over the No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday. Iowa is now 12-0 on the season and 5-0 in the Big Ten. “I know one thing, when we’re ready to go and...
Hollywood Highlights — UI alumni who have made it to stardom
Ashton Kutcher, Gene Wilder, Tennessee Williams — like most colleges, the University of Iowa boasts its share of famous alumni. Whether they studied on the Pentacrest, got pumped for games at Kinnick Stadium, or strolled the streets of Iowa City, these celebs were once everyday Hawkeyes. It is likely...
Point/Counterpoint | Will the Iowa men’s basketball team make the NCAA tournament?
Assistant Sports Editor Chris Werner argues that the Hawkeyes will make the 68-team field, while Sports Reporter Grant Hall doesn’t think they have what it takes. If Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery hadn’t told the media that his son and Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery was “doing a lot better” at a press conference on Jan. 19, I would have a lot more trouble writing this.
Iowa women’s basketball senior McKenna Warnock day-to-day ahead of matchup against undefeated Ohio State
Iowa women’s basketball senior forward McKenna Warnock is day-to-day after suffering an injury against Michigan State on Wednesday night. Warnock suffered a ribcage injury while absorbing a screen at the beginning of the third quarter of the Hawkeyes’ overtime victory over the Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan. She left the game and did not return.
Willard ‘Sandy’ Boyd remembered as an icon at the UI
When Steve Gude transferred to the University of Iowa in 1977 from Simpson University, he wrote a letter to then-UI President Willard “Sandy” Boyd during his first year. Based on his previous experience at a smaller liberal arts school, Gurden said he had suggestions about things he experienced at Simpson that the UI could consider for its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences curriculum.
‘STOMP’ brings rhythm and joy to Hancher
On Saturday afternoon, shadows cast by white stage lights danced across the walls of Hancher Auditorium as deep bass and the sharp stomping of boots reverberated through the audience like a heartbeat. Every seat was filled for the Jan. 21 matinee show of the award-winning production of “STOMP,” and the...
Iowa City Area Chinese Association celebrates Lunar New Year at the Englert
Lunar New Year is the start of the lunar calendar — a celebration of new beginnings, reunion, and family. The holiday is honored through music, dance, and food, all of which could be found at the Englert Theatre on Sunday. The Iowa City Area Chinese Association hosted the Lunar...
New faces representing Johnson County in Iowa statehouse
Following the 2022 election, five new delegates represent Johnson County in the Iowa Legislature. While most are in the minority party, they jumped right into focusing on education, fentanyl precautions, and veterans — among other priorities. Rep. Elinor Levin, D-Iowa City, said her experiences in the Iowa chapter of...
UI faculty senate, state Board of Regents oppose anti-tenure bill
A bill designed to prohibit tenure policies and contracts is facing opposition from members of the University of Iowa and at state Board of Regents-governed universities. The bill, House File 48, was introduced by Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, on Jan. 17 in the Iowa House of Representatives and would impact contracts made after July 1. It is similar to bills introduced in the legislature in past years that did not pass, including in 2021 and 2019.
Review | UI German professor translates and updates classic work ‘Die Vogelmacherin’
Witch trials existed long before Salem, Massachusetts. Waltraud Maierhofer, a University of Iowa professor of German, teaches the course Witch Hunts in Fact and Fiction, which explores European witch hunts. She has recently gone a step further as an educator and translated a key historical text, “The Child Witches of...
Iowa City City Council grants $1.1 million for Shelter House Housing Stability Pilot program
The Iowa City nonprofit Shelter House will use over $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds to expand its homelessness prevention programs for Johnson and Washington counties for the next three years. The Iowa City City Council unanimously approved Shelter House’s request for a $1,137,710 million COVID-19 relief grant on Jan....
