Iowa men’s basketball’s Payton Sandfort is no stranger to heating up over the course of a season. The 6-foot-7 Waukee, Iowa, native eased his way onto the scene as a true freshman at Iowa, averaging five points per game for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten tournament title team. Sandfort established himself as one of the top 3-point threats in the Big Ten after the midway point of the 2021-22 campaign, as he knocked down 36.6 percent of his triples as a first year.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO