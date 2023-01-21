State Rep. Gerhard Wants Gun Ownership Rights Restored To ‘Ex-Felons’ Like Him

Winter has finally arrived. I know this because our house lost power not just once, but twice today. We gave up after that second time, we excused ourselves to the dog, and we went out for dinner. The restaurant was also cold because it had no heat, but everyone was cheerful anyway. The man at the table next to us apologized for smelling like gasoline. He had been helping fix his neighbor’s generator and it had somehow sprayed all over the place. I told him that I didn’t mind. Winter, I repeat, has finally arrived.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO