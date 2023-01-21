State Rep. Gerhard Wants Gun Ownership Rights Restored To ‘Ex-Felons’ Like Him

Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
As Democrats look to alter calendar, poll finds Granite Staters want to keep New Hampshire’s first primary
For as long as anyone can remember, New Hampshire has held the nation’s first primary of the presidential election cycle. But that century-old tradition is in jeopardy now that the Democratic National Committee is looking to shake up the primary calendar, putting more-diverse South Carolina first. The move is...
manchesterinklink.com
Mayors convene with state officials, relay ‘eye-opening’ challenges of homelessness and need for statewide action
MANCHESTER, NH – A meeting held last week between several New Hampshire mayors and state government officials was an important step toward progress in the homelessness crisis, said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m grateful that the meeting occurred and I think it was eye-opening for the state to hear directly...
WMUR.com
CloseUp: Manchester NAACP President says state law is chilling anti-racism efforts
By the numbers, New Hampshire is not the most diverse state. That is changing and in the process, the state seems to be evolving in different directions at the same time, from the Attorney General's Office standing up to hate groups by charging civil rights violations to the ongoing debate over what kind of concepts and ideas are acceptable in public school classrooms.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you. Some will golf, shop, and live in the same area they have been living. Why?...
Emergency Legislation Moving Forward on Closure of YDC
CONCORD – With the closing of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, formerly known as YDC, required in just five weeks, lawmakers are now scrambling to pass a new bill to create a new facility and extend the closure date. Many details remain, including where a new center...
Radio Free New Hampshire: Winter’s Here…
Winter has finally arrived. I know this because our house lost power not just once, but twice today. We gave up after that second time, we excused ourselves to the dog, and we went out for dinner. The restaurant was also cold because it had no heat, but everyone was cheerful anyway. The man at the table next to us apologized for smelling like gasoline. He had been helping fix his neighbor’s generator and it had somehow sprayed all over the place. I told him that I didn’t mind. Winter, I repeat, has finally arrived.
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls
New Hampshire cities and towns would be allowed to set their own rent controls on large developments – including limitations on how quickly rents could rise – under a bill proposed in the House this year. House Bill 95 would allow municipalities to cap the amount that certain landlords can increase rents and allow the […] The post Bill would allow New Hampshire cities and towns to pass rent controls appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Bill would make brass knuckles, other street-fighting weapons legal in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Street-fighting weapons, such as brass knuckles and blackjacks, would be made legal in New Hampshire under a bill filed by Republicans at the State House. The bill introduced Friday afternoon would lift the ban on brass knuckles, blackjacks and slungshots. "There's no reason to have a...
wamc.org
Mixed reactions to Governor Phil Scott’s 2024 budget proposal
Vermont Governor Phil Scott has outlined his 2024 budget proposal. His Republican colleagues agree with his strategy, but more progressive groups are unimpressed. After being re-elected to a fourth term in November, Scott’s budget message Jan. 20th emphasized the continued use of an influx of federal pandemic relief funds strategically without raising taxes or fees. He also focused on bringing economic equity to the state’s diverse regions as part of the $8.4 billion plan.
4 New England States Rank in Top 10 for Life Expectancy in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Don’t pack up to head down south (or to Mars) just yet. If a recent study is to be believed, New England might just be the best place to extend your life expectancy.
AOL Corp
Deadly snowstorm creates treacherous travel, power outage issues in Northeast
As the last full week of January got underway, a winter storm that brought heavy snow to the interior Northeast late Sunday and into Monday has killed at least two people due to treacherous travel conditions. The storm also has cut power to thousands and forced school closures from New York to Maine.
New Hampshire Residents Will Need a REAL ID to Board Flights Starting on May 7, 2023 - Extended from May 3, 2023
New Hampshire's Division of Motor Vehicles states clearly on its website that there is a new deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed to board flights without a passport starting on May 7, 2025. It also applies to entering secure federal buildings then.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police offering safe firearms storage sites across state
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A renewed program will allow Vermonters to temporarily store firearms with a number of federally licensed firearms dealers in an effort to help residents keep their homes safe. Vermont State Police and the Attorney General's Office cited the Firearms Storage Program as a safe and effective...
New Hampshire, Maine GoodWill Stores Will Not Accept These 21 Items
It's the start of a new year, and cleanouts are in progress across New England. Clothes closet purging, kitchen discards, garage cleanouts, and bedroom spruce ups all create unwanted or unneeded items which are still useful to others. Before you go all Marie Kondo in your cleaning, decide what you're...
Vermont's Residents Have til May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License In Order Board Planes or Enter Federal Bldgs
Vermont's Dept. of Motor Vehicles says there is a deadline of May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow a holder to board airline flights in the U.S. without having to show a valid U.S. passport or passport card. It allows investors to enter secure federal buildings after the REAL ID deadline.
Advocates, Lawmakers: Action Need To Protect NH’s Future Abortion Rights
CONCORD – On Thursday, January 19, 2023, a coalition of reproductive rights advocates, legislators, providers, and patients gathered to re-launch the campaign for the Access to Abortion-care Act in advance of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Sunday, January 22 marks the anniversary of the landmark case that...
Sponsor: C-PACE Bill Would Allow More Renewable Energy Investment; Opposed by Utility
CONCORD – Capital investment tools that could help create ways for commercial and multi-family units to be designed or made more efficient and environmentally resilient are being explored in this legislative session. The House Science, Technology, and Energy Committee heard one such bill Tuesday which would create enabling legislation...
newportdispatch.com
Springfield man charged with obstruction of justice
SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man is facing 22 counts of contempt of court following an incident in Springfield. On November 17, 2022, police say they began a partnered investigation with members of the Vermont Department of Corrections. According to the report, Travis Woodbury was remanded pre-trial to the SSCC...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 2