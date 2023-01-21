Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Suspect in killing of 7 people in Half Moon Bay identified as farm worker, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- An agricultural worker killed seven people at the farm where he worked and at another business in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday's shootings, 67-year-old Chunli...
ABC7 Chicago
7 killed, 1 critically injured after shootings at 2 farms in Half Moon Bay in CA; suspect in custody
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Seven people are dead and one is critically injured following shootings at two farms in Northern California this afternoon, a source confirmed to our sister station, ABC7 News. The shootings were reported at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay. First...
ABC7 Chicago
Carvana, state of Illinois settle fight over vehicle titles, registrations
CHICAGO -- Online car retailer Carvana admitted violating Illinois law on the timely issuance of car titles and registrations and has agreed to follow enhanced rules to protect consumers, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said Tuesday. Please note: The above video is from a previous related report. The agreement...
ABC7 Chicago
Texas senator proposes laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state
Austin, Texas -- After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if enacted,...
ABC7 Chicago
Trash can feud ends with woman being run over in north Texas
An ongoing feud resulted in a woman being run over during a dispute over the use of trash cans in north Texas, and it was all caught on camera. The ordeal happened on Jan. 4. The video shows a white SUV running into Lakeisha Broomfield, who fell on the ground.
