Carvana, state of Illinois settle fight over vehicle titles, registrations

CHICAGO -- Online car retailer Carvana admitted violating Illinois law on the timely issuance of car titles and registrations and has agreed to follow enhanced rules to protect consumers, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said Tuesday. Please note: The above video is from a previous related report. The agreement...
Texas senator proposes laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state

Austin, Texas -- After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if enacted,...
Trash can feud ends with woman being run over in north Texas

An ongoing feud resulted in a woman being run over during a dispute over the use of trash cans in north Texas, and it was all caught on camera. The ordeal happened on Jan. 4. The video shows a white SUV running into Lakeisha Broomfield, who fell on the ground.
