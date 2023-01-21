Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshFallbrook, CA
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against herRobert J HansenOrange County, CA
Related
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the windows? Well we're going to answer that question.
travelmag.com
5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego
Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
Thrillist
Make a Reservation at These Delicious Hotel Restaurants in San Diego
Home to 70 miles of coastline, more than 30 beaches and nearly 270 sunny days per year, San Diego continues to be one of the nation’s top travel destinations—and it has the hotel scene to prove it. Be it the coastal boutique bungalow or the expansive inland resort, these properties boast impressive onsite amenities and superb design, to be sure, but it’s their ace dining options that are destinations in and of themselves, beckoning discerning palates from across the county and country alike. Whether you’re seeking a splurge getaway, staycation, or night on the town, these hotel restaurants have you covered, from a rooftop Roman trattoria to oceanfront cooking.
Eater
Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego
From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
Ladies Love Outlaws Lounge Heading to Oceanside
BBQ Hot Spot to Install Honky Tonk Style Lounge Inside New Brewpub
daytrippen.com
Carlsbad Strawberry Company U-Pick Farm
The Carlsbad Strawberry Company is a family-run grower of fruits and vegetables. Now in its third generation, they have been farming in this area since 1948. The strawberry field had been part of the Carlsbad landscape long before Interstate 5 was built. The strawberry field is located at the corner...
Coast News
Fond farewell to Encinitas favorites Chinatown, A Little Moore Café
There has been much lamenting in this column over the past 10 years regarding the drastic changes that have taken place along Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas. Downtown Encinitas has become almost unrecognizable compared to the quiet beach town I landed in 23 years ago. And I’m sure the change is even more glaring for longtime locals.
King tides return to local beaches
Waves crashed against the bluff in Del Mar last Saturday morning and covered nearly the whole beach, part of the king tide along the California coast on Jan. 21-22.
Coast News
San Marcos unveils renovated nature center at Jack’s Pond Park
SAN MARCOS — San Marcos residents saw new life breathed into the little red barn at Jack’s Pond Park this week as the city unveiled the renovated nature center with nine newly-designed immersive classrooms focused on the city’s flora and fauna. A beloved destination for families and...
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
San Diego restaurant makes Yelp’s Top 100 US pizza spots list
It's time to get a slice of the West Coast, and we're not talking about the sun and palm trees, but a slice of pizza of all things.
eastcountymagazine.org
500 GATHER AT SANTEE YMCA OVER LOCKER ROOM CONTROVERSY
Photo, left: Conservative activist Carl DeMaio speaks at rally. January 23, 2023 (Santee) -- On a rain-soaked, muddy field at the Santee YMCA, around 500 peaceful rally goers and counter protesters turned out on January 18th. Organizers staged a rally supporting women and girls’ rights over concerns regarding a transgender person in the women’s locker room, while counter protesters turned out in support of transgender rights.
KPBS
In photos: House of China Lunar New Year celebration
For many Asian cultures, the Lunar New Year is a time of auspicious celebration. It’s during this time when many welcome the arrival of spring by organizing family gatherings, parades and fireworks. And for those who follow the Chinese zodiac, Sunday signaled the end of the Year of the Tiger to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
Santee mobile home residents 'really cold' as power outage drags on
Some residents at a mobile home park in Santee say they've been without power for days and have been cold at night without heat.
KPBS
A century of SDSU football on display in new book
The long and storied history of San Diego State football is the focus of the new book, "100 Seasons of Aztec Football." The 500-paged book features a treasure trove of images capturing the highs and lows of a century of play. Seth Mallios, a professor of anthropology at San Diego...
northcountydailystar.com
Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista
Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
San Diego weekly Reader
Bell Bluff project near Alpine creeps into Cleveland Forest
A rural housing project that has been in limbo for decades is worrying Alpine neighbors who found out it may be revived. The 152-home zombie, known as the Bell Bluff extension, was to be the second phase of the nearly 600-acre Rancho Palo Verde subdivision, until it stalled over lack of water supply, fire risk, and biological impacts.
Black's Beach in Torrey Pines split in two after dramatic bluff collapse
SAN DIEGO — Usually, the stretch of beach from Torrey Pines State Beach to Black's Beach is one continuous strip of sand, but late last week, a bluff just south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port failed; the slide was so giant it split the beaches in two. Ezra...
luxury-houses.net
A Meticulously Designed Home with Long Private Circular Driveway and A Massive Resort Style Pool Asks $7.8 Million in Poway, California
15835 El Camino Entrada Home in Poway, California for Sale. 15835 El Camino Entrada, Poway, California is a meticulously designed and remodeled contemporary estate on over 2+ acres of land in the prestigious gated community of Green Valley Estates in North Poway. This Home in Poway offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 15835 El Camino Entrada, please contact Jason Oppenheim (Phone: 310-990-6656) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0