ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Texas senator proposes laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state

Austin, Texas -- After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if enacted,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy