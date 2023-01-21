Read full article on original website
Related
22-year-old man shot and killed in Hanford, police say
An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Hanford.
Name of man killed in crash with Bakersfield police patrol car released
There are new details on the deadly crash involving two Bakersfield police officers that claimed the life of one man last week south of Edison Hwy.
‘Her head was destroyed’: Father testifies to horror of seeing family hit by accused drunken driver
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Franklin Elias followed in a separate vehicle early Christmas Day 2018 as his family returned home from visiting relatives. His wife drove an SUV west on Niles Street and had a green light when she entered the intersection with Sterling Road, Elias said. Suddenly the SUV was gone. “It was so […]
BPD search for vehicle theft suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who stole a vehicle on Jan 18. in southwest Bakersfield, according to officials. BPD said the auto theft happened in the 5000 block of Gosford Road, just south of Pacheco Road. Although the car was later recovered, investigators […]
Bakersfield Officers in Standoff Near South High School
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: The Bakersfield Police Department requested the bearcat on Shenandoah Drive near South High School around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, for a man… Read more "Bakersfield Officers in Standoff Near South High School"
Tulare man shot, rushed to Visalia after ambulance gets stuck in sinkhole
A Tulare man was shot in an alley altercation. The man, whose identity wasn't given by police Tuesday night, was shot just after 4 p.m. in the alley off Alpine Avenue and F Street. The area, mostly residential, is closed to the public while officers and detectives scour for clues.
Man Barricades Inside Motel Room in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Multiple law enforcement officers, including K-9, were on the scene of a barricade situation late Monday night, Jan. 23, at the Fairfield Inn… Read more "Man Barricades Inside Motel Room in Bakersfield"
Sheriff's office looking for suspect in December robbery
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, a man with a gun demanded money from the clerk of a Chevron station in Northwest Bakersfield two days after Christmas.
LASD seeks help to find person reported missing
The Missing Persons Unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was reported missing. Lance Theodore Stone, 27, of Kern County, was last contacted at 7 p.m. Jan. 16, in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to an LASD news release.
BPD searching for at-risk 17-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Rosalia Salazar, 17. The police department said Salazar was last seen on Jan. 19 at about 10:30 a.m. on Real Road. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away. Salazar is described as […]
Teen arrested on suspicion of threatening shooting at Actis Junior High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen is in custody after posting online threats to commit a shooting at Actis Junior High School, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD were alerted of threats of a planned shooting at Actis Junior High School on Saturday. The student’s online social media post indicated the shooting was to […]
Names of Bakersfield police officers involved in fatal crash released
The names of the two Bakersfield police officers who were involved in a fatal crash back on Jan. 19 have been released.
Attorney speaks on fatal crash involving officers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was pronounced dead in the officer-involved crash Thursday morning and now his family’s attorney is asking the city for accountability. “Just because someone is wearing a badge does not excuse them from the same standards that apply to all of us,” Daniel Rodriguez said. Upon the news of the […]
Inmate sold suspected Fentanyl inside Kings County Jail, deputies say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An inmate at Kings County Jail allegedly smuggled Fentanyl into the jail which resulted in the exposure of three inmates, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and California Department of Justice. Deputies say on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. they received a call about an overdose investigation at the county […]
Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
Long-time Bakersfield resident was a victim in the Monterey Park mass shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Monterey Park mass shooting is a traumatic and shocking blow to the Asian Pacific Islander community across the nation and the pain is felt here in the heart of Kern. One of the 11 people killed in the southland was a long-time resident of Bakersfield. Her name was Diana Tom. […]
Deputy’s vehicle burglarized at Downtown Jail
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ammunition, a vehicle diagnostics tablet, and keys were among the items stolen from a deputy’s vehicle parked in the Downtown Jail parking lot, according to a court filing. The items stolen Oct. 31 were worth about $1,440, investigators said in a warrant that became available last week. They included a custom-made […]
Teen arrested for shooting threats towards Actis Junior High School
A teenager was arrested over the weekend and booked into juvenile hall for allegedly making threats of a planned shooting at Actis Junior High School on Sat, Jan 21.
DA: 85-year-old denied parole in 1975 double murder in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole was denied for the 19th time in the case of an 85-year-old man who is serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran for a double murder that took place in Tulare County almost 50 years ago. Court documents say on Feb. 28, 1975, 85-year-old […]
Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest
A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
