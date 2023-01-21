ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

KGET

BPD search for vehicle theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who stole a vehicle on Jan 18. in southwest Bakersfield, according to officials. BPD said the auto theft happened in the 5000 block of Gosford Road, just south of Pacheco Road. Although the car was later recovered, investigators […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
signalscv.com

LASD seeks help to find person reported missing

The Missing Persons Unit of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was reported missing. Lance Theodore Stone, 27, of Kern County, was last contacted at 7 p.m. Jan. 16, in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to an LASD news release.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk 17-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Rosalia Salazar, 17. The police department said Salazar was last seen on Jan. 19 at about 10:30 a.m. on Real Road. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away. Salazar is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Teen arrested on suspicion of threatening shooting at Actis Junior High

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen is in custody after posting online threats to commit a shooting at Actis Junior High School, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD were alerted of threats of a planned shooting at Actis Junior High School on Saturday. The student’s online social media post indicated the shooting was to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Attorney speaks on fatal crash involving officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was pronounced dead in the officer-involved crash Thursday morning and now his family’s attorney is asking the city for accountability. “Just because someone is wearing a badge does not excuse them from the same standards that apply to all of us,” Daniel Rodriguez said. Upon the news of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

Deputy’s vehicle burglarized at Downtown Jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ammunition, a vehicle diagnostics tablet, and keys were among the items stolen from a deputy’s vehicle parked in the Downtown Jail parking lot, according to a court filing. The items stolen Oct. 31 were worth about $1,440, investigators said in a warrant that became available last week. They included a custom-made […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest

A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
SHAFTER, CA

