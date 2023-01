BANGOR, Maine - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team (17-4, 5-2 AE) hit the road for a two-game trip, starting with a rematch against Maine on January 25. A win against the Black Bears would improve UMass Lowell's record to 18-4, continuing the program's best start since 2002-03. It would extend the program record for wins in a season at the DI level to 18, as well. A win would also move the River Hawks to 6-2 in conference play, setting another Division I program record.

LOWELL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO