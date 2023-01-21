Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Philomath wrestlers 2nd at 17-school Screamin’ Eagle
Philomath High School’s wrestlers had to settle for second place at Saturday’s Santiam Christian Screamin’ Eagle with a squad out of Washington snagging the top team trophy in a close finish. The final tally showed Columbia River with 196 points and Philomath in second with 191 points....
philomathnews.com
Linn-Benton Community College board fills vacant seat
The Linn-Benton Community College Board of Education recently appointed Jeff Davis of Corvallis as the board representative for Zone 6-7B. Davis will serve on the board through June 30 and will have the option to run in the May 2023 special election to fill the seat for a four-year term.
philomathnews.com
City to put up safety fencing at Millpond Crossing
Eleven weeks after ordering Millpond Crossing’s developer to install construction fencing around excavated work sites within the local housing development, the Philomath City Council on Monday night decided to take the next step. Since MPC Builders has not complied with the order, the city will be putting up temporary...
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: Notable news involving Oregon newspapers
Last week during a presentation at a Philomath Rotary Club meeting, I talked about the state of news from a business perspective —mostly my own experiences with the Philomath News but also what we’re seeing in the traditional newspaper industry. The Medford Mail Tribune surprised many of us...
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Corvallis in the last week
Gas prices have risen in cities around the country over the past week as demand for fuel picked up around the U.S. thanks to higher-than-usual temperatures. “With the cost of oil hitting $80 a barrel, there is a lot of upward pressure on gas prices at the moment,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.
philomathnews.com
Alsea Schools column: Hallway mural project completed
Fourth and fifth graders at Alsea Elementary recently learned mural making from a real pro, who happens to also be the instructional assistant for Renee Mason’s fifth-grade class. David Lynch has extensive background as artist-in-residence at public schools in Pennsylvania and also doing large-scale public installations in central Pennsylvania.
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Jan. 13-19, 2023
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
philomathnews.com
Special Report: DEQ steps up oversight after discovery of ‘reckless’ reporting by company
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality has enforced stricter oversight of a clean energy program after issuing a $2.7 million fine, a record in its history. The Clean Fuels Program, which aims to encourage greener transportation, has largely run on autopilot since it was created in 2016, with intermittent checks by officials. But last year DEQ discovered that a Lincoln City entrepreneur, Merlin Thompson, and his company, Thompson Technical Services, or TTS, had reported false data that allowed him to obtain $1.8 million worth of carbon credits. Thompson claimed his company had three electric vehicle charging machines that had dispensed millions of kilowatt hours of power to electric vehicles, more than was possible.
philomathnews.com
Fire & Rescue Calls: Jan. 13-19, 2023
Editor’s note: This log is based on information submitted to the newspaper by Philomath Fire & Rescue. Locations are approximate. Following is a rundown of all calls for the period of Jan. 13-19: FRIDAY, JAN. 13. • Public assistance, 4:46 a.m., 2200 block of Rosecrest Drive. • Medical, 6:53...
