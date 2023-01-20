20. Haskell County

Most of us saw a little snowfall in the Abilene area this week. Now, this is what I'm talking about. It's about time we see some more seasonable weather. With all the record-high temperatures we've been hitting lately, I was starting to wonder if winter was going to show up at all. And after the roasting summer we had, it's nice to have a cooldown.

ABILENE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO