Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
New affordable housing project is breaking ground, and barriers, in Oregon City
Quality housing, financial stability, and community-minded spaces, that's the goal of a new affordable housing project in Clackamas County.
The number of vacant offices in downtown Portland continues to rise
PORTLAND, Ore. — Could 2023 finally be the year things turn around for downtown Portland? That's the hope for many businesses looking for solutions and most of all, customers. A big piece of that has to do with daily foot traffic and getting people back into offices, say many restaurant owners.
Residents from Portland Safe Rest program find permanent housing
As the city gets closer to starting its third village, KOIN 6 News has learned 72 people have found housing from the Safe Rest program.
Lake Oswego shuts down city pickleball courts indefinitely due to noise complaints
The Lake Oswego City Council voted Tuesday to shut down the city’s only pickleball courts while they explore a potential new location. The news comes as a blow to devoted pickleball players, but a relief to neighbors who are tired of the repetitive pop-pop sounds from the sport.
KGW
Downtown Portland Ritz-Carlton tower condo goes for nearly $8M
PORTLAND, Ore. — A penthouse at the top of the Ritz-Carlton tower is going for $7.85 million. The 34th-floor condo is one of eight that are unfinished, and it's the largest still on the market inside, according to Terry Sprague, owner of LUXE Forbes Global Properties. The penthouse features...
thereflector.com
Clark County kicks off update to land use plan
Officials from Clark County have begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Growth Management Plan, a yearslong endeavor intended to adjust how land use is regulated within the county. On Jan. 19, the county hosted a project kickoff meeting at the Clark County Public Service Center in downtown Vancouver. The...
Channel 6000
Oregon receives $3 million in rental assistance funding to deal with ‘urgent crisis’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers announced Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury is providing the state with more than $3 million in rental assistance funding. More than $2 million will go to Oregon Housing and Community Services while over $1 million was given to the City of Portland. “This...
NE Portland’s Cully neighborhood fights displacement, climate change with urban renewal. But will it work?
All around her, Chach Heart sees aging roofs and peeling siding. Nearby, decades-old water-damaged trailers line row after dilapidated row. Heart’s move into a manufactured home had been a necessity when she lost her job and could no longer afford the mortgage on her house. She was glad to...
Home prices slip in Portland metro as rising rates seize market
In December, Portland-area home prices did something rare: They fell. That doesn’t mean buyers should look for Great Recession-era prices any time soon. The median home price for the metro area in December dropped to $507,000 — just 0.7% lower than the previous December. The last time prices dropped year over year was in January 2019, and before that during the sustained housing crash of 2008 to 2012.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Ordinance for Tillamook County’s Unincorporated Residential Areas to Be Considered by Board of Commissioners January 30
Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners soon will consider adopting a new land use ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on properties in residential zones located in unincorporated communities in Tillamook County (see map below). Ordinance Section 5.110 establishes standards for ADUs and has been in the works for several months. Passage of this ordinance could help provide a near-immediate response to our current housing crisis. The public is invited to attend the hearing for the ordinance at the Board’s January 30th meeting.
Leaders: I-205 tolling could ‘negatively impact’ communities
One of the biggest concerns from local leaders still is about thousands of drivers cutting thru communities to avoid paying tolls.
West Linn interim mayor calls out ODOT on tolling plans
After West Linn Mayor Jules Walters resigned in December, the city appointed one of its youngest city leaders ever.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
Readers respond: Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s homeless emergency declaration necessary
Congratulations to Gov. Tina Kotek. Her state of emergency declaration on homelessness was needed several years ago, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). I hope she includes people like Katrina Holland and Jessie Burke as she works forward on a path to resolve the crisis. The...
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
600+ City of Portland employees prepare to strike
Over 600 employees with the City of Portland announced Tuesday that they will go on strike.
Brunch in Portland: Find out which 7 spots are the best
Here are seven elite Portland-area brunch spots, according to Yelp’s all-time ratings and reviews.
KGW
More than 600 Portland city laborers to strike next week
They have not reached a new contract deal with the city. Ahead of the strike, the union's holding a rally in front of city hall on Saturday.
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
pdxmonthly.com
The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Brings More Than a Taste of Luxury Downtown
As far as brand image goes, the gilded emblem of luxury that is Ritz-Carlton veers pretty far from that of Portland. But the brand’s 35-story tower set to open this summer—which casts a shadow over all but three of the city’s skyscrapers—purports to be carrying us into the future, culturally and financially. Luxury, apparently, is booming.
KGW
