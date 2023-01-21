ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

KGW

Downtown Portland Ritz-Carlton tower condo goes for nearly $8M

PORTLAND, Ore. — A penthouse at the top of the Ritz-Carlton tower is going for $7.85 million. The 34th-floor condo is one of eight that are unfinished, and it's the largest still on the market inside, according to Terry Sprague, owner of LUXE Forbes Global Properties. The penthouse features...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Clark County kicks off update to land use plan

Officials from Clark County have begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Growth Management Plan, a yearslong endeavor intended to adjust how land use is regulated within the county. On Jan. 19, the county hosted a project kickoff meeting at the Clark County Public Service Center in downtown Vancouver. The...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Home prices slip in Portland metro as rising rates seize market

In December, Portland-area home prices did something rare: They fell. That doesn’t mean buyers should look for Great Recession-era prices any time soon. The median home price for the metro area in December dropped to $507,000 — just 0.7% lower than the previous December. The last time prices dropped year over year was in January 2019, and before that during the sustained housing crash of 2008 to 2012.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) Ordinance for Tillamook County’s Unincorporated Residential Areas to Be Considered by Board of Commissioners January 30

Tillamook County’s Board of Commissioners soon will consider adopting a new land use ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on properties in residential zones located in unincorporated communities in Tillamook County (see map below). Ordinance Section 5.110 establishes standards for ADUs and has been in the works for several months. Passage of this ordinance could help provide a near-immediate response to our current housing crisis. The public is invited to attend the hearing for the ordinance at the Board’s January 30th meeting.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland Brings More Than a Taste of Luxury Downtown

As far as brand image goes, the gilded emblem of luxury that is Ritz-Carlton veers pretty far from that of Portland. But the brand’s 35-story tower set to open this summer—which casts a shadow over all but three of the city’s skyscrapers—purports to be carrying us into the future, culturally and financially. Luxury, apparently, is booming.
PORTLAND, OR
