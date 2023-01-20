6. Upton County

Related
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on January 21. 22-year-old Colton Turner was killed in the crash that occurred on SH 349. The initial investigation revealed that Turner was traveling southbound on SH 349, while another vehicle, a 2004 Peterbilt with trailer, was traveling in a private drive west of SH 349. The Peterbilt failed to yield the right of way and entered the left turn lane. This caused him to crash into Turner's vehicle.
Wanted fugitive among four accused of multiple vehicle break-ins
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A wanted fugitive from Midland was arrested last weekend after investigators said she was caught on camera with three other teens burglarizing vehicles across Odessa. Ashley Ruiz, 20, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Failure to Identify. She’s also been charged with multiple crimes out […]
cbs7.com
Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023. The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland. The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive...
OPD investigating another boot theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. According to a social media post, the alleged crime happened on December 20, 2022, when two suspects entered El Ranch Boots, located at 1641 N County Road West. Investigators said the pair […]
Flooded alley leads to arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A flooded alley led to the arrest of an Odessa man late last week after investigators said he allegedly caused the flooding while stealing. Kristopher Williams, 41, has been charged with Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief, both state jail felonies. According to an affidavit, on January 17, officers with the Odessa […]
Woman accused of assaulting neighbor amid accusations of cheating
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her neighbor amid accusations of cheating. Nayeli Quintanilla, 30, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit Another Felony. According to court records, on January 18, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to an […]
Neighbor reacts after Midland man is accused of attempted kidnapping
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department arrested a man late last week in connection with an attempted kidnapping at an apartment building. Ismael Gomez-Ozaeta, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon. Now neighbors in the building are speaking out about the incident saying the complex needs a “major security upgrade” […]
Parents indicted in death of 8-year-old
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died last November has been indicted by a grand jury on a Capital Murder charge, District Attorney Dusty Gallivan confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The boy’s stepfather has also been indicted on a lesser charge. According to court records, Megan Lange is accused of applying pressure […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
Driver charged with DWI following 4 car collision
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Mark Anthony Gutierrez, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Damage. According to an affidavit, on January 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department came upon a […]
Woman living in stolen RV arrested on multiple charges
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa officers looking for a wanted suspect ended up making an unrelated arrest last week after allegedly finding a woman living in a stolen RV. Emily Mata, 30, is facing three felony charges, including: Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. According to an affidavit, […]
Teens charged after crashing into apartment building
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested this weekend after they allegedly ran from police who were investigating several attempted vehicle burglaries in the area. Juan Flores, 17, has been charged with Evading Arrest and two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle. German Carrasco, 18, is facing the same charges out of Odessa as well […]
Suspected porch pirate arrested with help of witness
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused of stealing multiple packages was arrested last week thanks to security video and help from witnesses. Hector Santos has been charged with Mail Theft and Possession of Methamphetamine. According to an affidavit, on January 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Donatello Street […]
Midlander accused of hitting ex in head with metal rod
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
Odessa man charged after shooting in drug deal gone wrong
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested one man in connection with a shooting earlier this month during an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Alexander Hernandez has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According to an OPD report, […]
OPD: Stolen checkbook leads to arrest of man accused of theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused of trying to cash a forged check was arrested last week in connection with multiple thefts. Melvin Rusty Beavers, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property and Forgery of a Financial Instrument. According to an affidavit, on January 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
Dog returned day later after being taken from the scene of a car crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland couple is thankful tonight, as they have had their dog returned to them. This comes after a terrible accident, that they say led to someone stealing the dog. Exactly one week ago, Mimi Pardo, said her boyfriend were driving with their dog in the back seat along ECR 140 […]
Man accused of firing at truck full of people after argument
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly opened fire on a truck carrying four people he’d shared drinks with earlier in the night. Jose Martinez, 34, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on January 16, […]
MPD: Suspects in coin machine burglaries hit at least 12 locations
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved. According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the […]
NOLA man charged in death of Odessa driver arrested again
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A New Orleans man charged in connection with the death of an Odessa driver was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after failing to show up in court for his December arraignment. Anthony Gallow, 37, was indicted last November and formally charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide, in the August 23, […]
