Upton County, TX

#6. Upton County

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282PGq_0kM9euQt00
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 269.5 (9 shelters in database) - Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 97,742,156 people (3,264,588 total capacity) - Shelters with generators: 0 - Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on January 21. 22-year-old Colton Turner was killed in the crash that occurred on SH 349. The initial investigation revealed that Turner was traveling southbound on SH 349, while another vehicle, a 2004 Peterbilt with trailer, was traveling in a private drive west of SH 349. The Peterbilt failed to yield the right of way and entered the left turn lane. This caused him to crash into Turner's vehicle.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Wanted fugitive among four accused of multiple vehicle break-ins

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A wanted fugitive from Midland was arrested last weekend after investigators said she was caught on camera with three other teens burglarizing vehicles across Odessa. Ashley Ruiz, 20, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Failure to Identify. She’s also been charged with multiple crimes out […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023. The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland. The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating another boot theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.  According to a social media post, the alleged crime happened on December 20, 2022, when two suspects entered El Ranch Boots, located at 1641 N County Road West. Investigators said the pair […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Flooded alley leads to arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A flooded alley led to the arrest of an Odessa man late last week after investigators said he allegedly caused the flooding while stealing. Kristopher Williams, 41, has been charged with Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief, both state jail felonies.  According to an affidavit, on January 17, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of assaulting neighbor amid accusations of cheating

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her neighbor amid accusations of cheating. Nayeli Quintanilla, 30, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit Another Felony.  According to court records, on January 18, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to an […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Neighbor reacts after Midland man is accused of attempted kidnapping

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department arrested a man late last week in connection with an attempted kidnapping at an apartment building. Ismael Gomez-Ozaeta, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon.  Now neighbors in the building are speaking out about the incident saying the complex needs a “major security upgrade” […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Parents indicted in death of 8-year-old

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother of an eight-year-old boy who died last November has been indicted by a grand jury on a Capital Murder charge, District Attorney Dusty Gallivan confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The boy’s stepfather has also been indicted on a lesser charge.  According to court records, Megan Lange is accused of applying pressure […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field

NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver charged with DWI following 4 car collision

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Mark Anthony Gutierrez, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Damage.  According to an affidavit, on January 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department came upon a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman living in stolen RV arrested on multiple charges

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa officers looking for a wanted suspect ended up making an unrelated arrest last week after allegedly finding a woman living in a stolen RV. Emily Mata, 30, is facing three felony charges, including: Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.  According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teens charged after crashing into apartment building

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested this weekend after they allegedly ran from police who were investigating several attempted vehicle burglaries in the area. Juan Flores, 17, has been charged with Evading Arrest and two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle. German Carrasco, 18, is facing the same charges out of Odessa as well […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected porch pirate arrested with help of witness

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused of stealing multiple packages was arrested last week thanks to security video and help from witnesses. Hector Santos has been charged with Mail Theft and Possession of Methamphetamine.  According to an affidavit, on January 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Donatello Street […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander accused of hitting ex in head with metal rod

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged after shooting in drug deal gone wrong

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested one man in connection with a shooting earlier this month during an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Alexander Hernandez has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According to an OPD report, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD: Stolen checkbook leads to arrest of man accused of theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused of trying to cash a forged check was arrested last week in connection with multiple thefts. Melvin Rusty Beavers, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property and Forgery of a Financial Instrument.  According to an affidavit, on January 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of firing at truck full of people after argument

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly opened fire on a truck carrying four people he’d shared drinks with earlier in the night. Jose Martinez, 34, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on January 16, […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD: Suspects in coin machine burglaries hit at least 12 locations

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved.  According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

NOLA man charged in death of Odessa driver arrested again

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A New Orleans man charged in connection with the death of an Odessa driver was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after failing to show up in court for his December arraignment.  Anthony Gallow, 37, was indicted last November and formally charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide, in the August 23, […]
ODESSA, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

