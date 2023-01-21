ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

ktoo.org

Meet Miss Congeniality, Juneau’s representative to Alaska’s top pageant

Juneau’s representative at this year’s statewide Miss Alaska USA pageant placed third overall and received the coveted Miss Congeniality award. Honour Miller-Austin sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to discuss her experience and future in pageantry. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Chloe Pleznac:...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
ANCHORAGE, AK
ktoo.org

Board of Game votes down education requirement for young hunters in Southeast

The state’s Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have required young hunters in Southeast to complete an education course before hunting alone. The board decided the change could cause too much red tape in remote areas, unfairly limiting subsistence hunters while costing too much for the state’s fish and game department.
JUNEAU, AK
fox29.com

Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days

UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives

In the rolling uplands of Southwest Alaska’s Kuskokwim River basin is a massive deposit of gold that poses some profound questions about the future of the region’s Yup’ik people and Indigenous people elsewhere in the state. The Donlin Gold mine, which is on the cusp of being constructed after two decades of exploration and planning […] The post A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

3rd annual Alaska Fashion Week will return this summer

Cordova Pleasants shares her excitment for this year's Fashion Week. It was first inspired when she went to a 2018 LA Fashion Show and thought Alaska could do it better. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Fashion Week brings designers and models from all over the...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: Avalanche Safety in Southcentral

Southcentral Alaska has seen an extreme mix of winter weather so far this snow season and in some of the most popular mountain areas in the backcountry for Alaskans to get out and enjoy fresh snow, avalanche danger is high. Before you grab your skis, splitboard or load up the snowmachine, stay with us for Talk of Alaska to hear from avalanche experts and guides about how best to prepare and what to watch for, when venturing out into the mountains.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 20, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Confusion over discrepancies in Representative Mary Peltola’s educational record. Families are...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage

From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskapublic.org

Signature drive begins to rid Alaska of ranked choice voting

Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has certified an application for a petition that, if successful, would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system and non-partisan primary. Sponsor Art Mathias wants to go back to the traditional election, where a candidate from each officially recognized party has a...
ALASKA STATE
kmxt.org

State’s largest teachers union voices its support for Kodiak crabbers

The National Education Association’s Alaska chapter is standing with Kodiak crabbers. That’s according to a letter from NEA-Alaska President Tom Klaameyer to the president of the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, Luke Lester, and it’s the first statewide organization to formally back the fleet amid price negotiations with local seafood processors.
KODIAK, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

A messy winter meltdown for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for snow and high winds in the Interior, for the Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. Strong winds to 50 mph and snowfall of 8 to 12 inches. This is in addition to a Wind Chill Advisory for wind chills down to 55 below.
ALASKA STATE
skagwaynews.com

Commentary – New federal funding could aid Alaska Marine Highway System

It’s past time for the Southeast and coastal Alaska communities to be heard regarding the collapse of our ferry system. It’s time to more forcefully make our Alaska Marine Highway needs known by energizing the Southeast Conference, the Southeast Conference of Mayors and other organizations. Southeastern and coastal Alaska are entitled to have a highway functioning just like our roaded neighbors to the north. The newly passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill provides the federal funding to make this happen if we don’t let it slip away.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

For rural Alaska lawmakers, local issues trumped party interests and swung the state House

Last week, rural members of the Alaska House of Representatives ended the six-year reign of a predominantly Democratic coalition, flipping control of the House to a predominantly Republican coalition. By joining 19 of the House’s 21 Republicans, the four members of the House’s rural “Bush Caucus” averted the kind of leadership deadlock that plagued the […] The post For rural Alaska lawmakers, local issues trumped party interests and swung the state House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Active and warm weather could bring areas of freezing rain to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is already falling across parts of Southcentral this morning, with the possibility of up to two inches across most of Southcentral through the day. While heavier snowfall totals will occur through the mountains and near Talkeetna, it’s the populated areas that will see some of the bigger issues.
TALKEETNA, AK

