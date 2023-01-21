Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Meet Miss Congeniality, Juneau’s representative to Alaska’s top pageant
Juneau’s representative at this year’s statewide Miss Alaska USA pageant placed third overall and received the coveted Miss Congeniality award. Honour Miller-Austin sat down with KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac to discuss her experience and future in pageantry. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Chloe Pleznac:...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
ktoo.org
Board of Game votes down education requirement for young hunters in Southeast
The state’s Board of Game unanimously voted down a proposal that would have required young hunters in Southeast to complete an education course before hunting alone. The board decided the change could cause too much red tape in remote areas, unfairly limiting subsistence hunters while costing too much for the state’s fish and game department.
fox29.com
Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days
UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives
In the rolling uplands of Southwest Alaska’s Kuskokwim River basin is a massive deposit of gold that poses some profound questions about the future of the region’s Yup’ik people and Indigenous people elsewhere in the state. The Donlin Gold mine, which is on the cusp of being constructed after two decades of exploration and planning […] The post A proposed giant gold mine generates debate among Alaska Natives appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
3rd annual Alaska Fashion Week will return this summer
Cordova Pleasants shares her excitment for this year's Fashion Week. It was first inspired when she went to a 2018 LA Fashion Show and thought Alaska could do it better. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Fashion Week brings designers and models from all over the...
telecompetitor.com
Alaska (Still) Aims to Use State Broadband Map to Get Its Fair Share of BEAD Funding
Engineering firm Dewberry Alaska, in collaboration with mapping company Ecopia AI, Rasmuson Foundation and the State of Alaska, is working on a broadband map based on what Ecopia AI is calling “an accurate, up-to-date and complete map of every building, in both rural and urban areas, in the state.”
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: Avalanche Safety in Southcentral
Southcentral Alaska has seen an extreme mix of winter weather so far this snow season and in some of the most popular mountain areas in the backcountry for Alaskans to get out and enjoy fresh snow, avalanche danger is high. Before you grab your skis, splitboard or load up the snowmachine, stay with us for Talk of Alaska to hear from avalanche experts and guides about how best to prepare and what to watch for, when venturing out into the mountains.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 20, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Confusion over discrepancies in Representative Mary Peltola’s educational record. Families are...
alaskapublic.org
Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
State of the State analysis: State needs more children because ‘people are what this is all about’
Gov. Mike Dunleavy spent a large portion of his State of the State Address highlighting the achievements of outstanding individual Alaskans — many of them from rural parts of the state. He named names, and told stories of heroism and Alaskans going out on a limb to create a better and safer Alaska.
Climate Prediction Center Has North Dakota Shivering In February
January gave North Dakota a break from its shovels, snowblowers, and snowplows. That could be about to change. The Climate Prediction Center has released its February Forecast. First, let's look at their temperature forecast. January was about average for North Dakota as far as temperatures go with no real arctic...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy Introduces Resilient Alaskans in the 2023 State of the State
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are honored to recognize several resilient and hard-working Alaskans during the 2023 State of the State Address. The special guests represent the State of the State this year through their impactful work for Alaska. “Each one...
alaskapublic.org
Signature drive begins to rid Alaska of ranked choice voting
Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom has certified an application for a petition that, if successful, would get rid of the state’s ranked choice voting system and non-partisan primary. Sponsor Art Mathias wants to go back to the traditional election, where a candidate from each officially recognized party has a...
kmxt.org
State’s largest teachers union voices its support for Kodiak crabbers
The National Education Association’s Alaska chapter is standing with Kodiak crabbers. That’s according to a letter from NEA-Alaska President Tom Klaameyer to the president of the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, Luke Lester, and it’s the first statewide organization to formally back the fleet amid price negotiations with local seafood processors.
alaskasnewssource.com
A messy winter meltdown for Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for snow and high winds in the Interior, for the Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. Strong winds to 50 mph and snowfall of 8 to 12 inches. This is in addition to a Wind Chill Advisory for wind chills down to 55 below.
skagwaynews.com
Commentary – New federal funding could aid Alaska Marine Highway System
It’s past time for the Southeast and coastal Alaska communities to be heard regarding the collapse of our ferry system. It’s time to more forcefully make our Alaska Marine Highway needs known by energizing the Southeast Conference, the Southeast Conference of Mayors and other organizations. Southeastern and coastal Alaska are entitled to have a highway functioning just like our roaded neighbors to the north. The newly passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill provides the federal funding to make this happen if we don’t let it slip away.
KFYR-TV
Count scheduled to better address homelessness crisis in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those in North Dakota are working to address the homelessness crisis. To understand the scope of the issue, officials through the North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care will be conducting a count of those facing homelessness around North Dakota. The point-in-time count, organized by the North...
For rural Alaska lawmakers, local issues trumped party interests and swung the state House
Last week, rural members of the Alaska House of Representatives ended the six-year reign of a predominantly Democratic coalition, flipping control of the House to a predominantly Republican coalition. By joining 19 of the House’s 21 Republicans, the four members of the House’s rural “Bush Caucus” averted the kind of leadership deadlock that plagued the […] The post For rural Alaska lawmakers, local issues trumped party interests and swung the state House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Active and warm weather could bring areas of freezing rain to Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is already falling across parts of Southcentral this morning, with the possibility of up to two inches across most of Southcentral through the day. While heavier snowfall totals will occur through the mountains and near Talkeetna, it’s the populated areas that will see some of the bigger issues.
