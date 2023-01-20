16. Kimble County

Related
Menard CO. Sheriff warns of ‘highly addictive’ substance circulating
The MCSO warns the public that consuming just one box can lead to you hiding a stash in your freezer.
DETAILS: Eldorado Rocked By Allegations of Improper Educator/Student Relationships
ELDORADO, TX – Two Schleicher ISD educators were arrested over the past week for improper relationships with students. The first arrest came from the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 16, 2023, Abby Ramos, 28, of Eldorado, turned herself in to the Schleicher County Jail for a warrant for Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student. She was released from the SCJ the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.
