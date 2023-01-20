16. Kimble County

ELDORADO, TX – Two Schleicher ISD educators were arrested over the past week for improper relationships with students. The first arrest came from the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office. On Jan. 16, 2023, Abby Ramos, 28, of Eldorado, turned herself in to the Schleicher County Jail for a warrant for Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student. She was released from the SCJ the following day after posting a $30,000 bond.

