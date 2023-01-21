ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance

DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
A Third Attempt To Ban Gay Panic Defense In Iowa Courts

Des Moines, Iowa — An Iowa House subcommittee has again advanced a bill to ban what’s been called the Gay Panic Defense. It would prevent defendants charged with a violent crime from claiming temporary insanity because they discovered the victim was gay, lesbian or transgender. The bill has never been considered in the Iowa Senate, but it has passed the House unanimously twice before.
Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through

In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kiowacountypress.net

Farm group asks Federal Trade Commission to investigate egg price collusion

(Iowa News Service) A national farmers' advocacy group is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the possibility of price collusion between major egg producers. Eggs now average more than $4 a dozen nationally. Iowa reflects the trend, where a dozen eggs cost more than two-and-a-half times what they did a year ago.
A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa

A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
How 2022 Gun Sales in Iowa Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award

A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Tyson Foods awards grant to EMBARC for Iowa refugees, immigrants

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center (EMBARC), founded in Iowa in 2012, has received an $85,000 grant from Tyson Foods to help support citizenship and contextualized English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, the refugee-resettlement group recently announced. The grant will allow...
