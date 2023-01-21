Read full article on original website
Related
KARE
Iowa GOP proposed cuts to SNAP-eligible foods; no federal bill
Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would make staples like fresh meat ineligible for SNAP benefits. But the proposal would not affect other states.
Iowa Legislature considers removing meat, other foods from SNAP benefits
The Iowa Legislature is discussing a bill which would prohibit Iowans from purchasing certain foods with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
KCRG.com
Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
mystar106.com
Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance
DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
The richest person in Iowa is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in Iowa and the good he has done for the community.
Iowa GOP Moves To Stop SNAP Users From Buying White Rice, Fresh Meat And More
A proposed bill could prevent Iowans who use the former Food Stamp Program from purchasing various pantry staples.
kiwaradio.com
A Third Attempt To Ban Gay Panic Defense In Iowa Courts
Des Moines, Iowa — An Iowa House subcommittee has again advanced a bill to ban what’s been called the Gay Panic Defense. It would prevent defendants charged with a violent crime from claiming temporary insanity because they discovered the victim was gay, lesbian or transgender. The bill has never been considered in the Iowa Senate, but it has passed the House unanimously twice before.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through
In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
KETV.com
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
Here's how one Iowa company is taking wind turbine blades out of the landfill
STUART, Iowa — Unfortunately, wind turbine blades do not last forever. Their lifespan generally ranges between 20 and 25 years. After that, the fate of blades and the turbine body itself can vary pretty significantly. Most of the materials in the turbine itself are easily recyclable, but the blades,...
kiowacountypress.net
Farm group asks Federal Trade Commission to investigate egg price collusion
(Iowa News Service) A national farmers' advocacy group is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the possibility of price collusion between major egg producers. Eggs now average more than $4 a dozen nationally. Iowa reflects the trend, where a dozen eggs cost more than two-and-a-half times what they did a year ago.
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?
Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.
A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa
A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
Thousands of federal dollars available to Iowa residents
Remember the pandemic? For some people it feels like it’s fading into the past, but aside from the continuing medical danger, a lot of people are still feeling the effects of the economic catastrophe of COVID-19.
Corydon Times-Republican
How 2022 Gun Sales in Iowa Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
iheart.com
Are you happy that Gov. Reynolds will likely sign School Choice this week?
Both the Iowa House and Senate are scheduled to debate School Choice today. I believe they will both vote and pass the Bill and it will then head to the Governor's desk. Considering this is essentially her Bill, she will sign it into law - probably this week. Are you...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
theperrynews.com
Tyson Foods awards grant to EMBARC for Iowa refugees, immigrants
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center (EMBARC), founded in Iowa in 2012, has received an $85,000 grant from Tyson Foods to help support citizenship and contextualized English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, the refugee-resettlement group recently announced. The grant will allow...
Comments / 0