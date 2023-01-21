Read full article on original website
Kan. man admits selling pills laced with fentanyl that killed woman
SEDGWICK COUNTY– A Kansas man pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl, according to the United State's attorney. According to court documents, Javyn Johnson, 24, of Wichita sold Chanelle Pratt, 29, of Wichita, what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later the same day, Pratt was found dead in her home after ingesting one of the pills.
Man found dead at home Monday is Wichita’s latest homicide
Police were called to the 500 block of North New York around 1:45 Monday afternoon. A 53-year-old woman reported finding 63-year-old Loyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home:
Fentanyl-laced Percocet pill killed Wichita mother. Man admits he sold it to her.
Javyn F. Johnson, 24, admitted that he sold Chanelle Pratt two pills for $50 on Aug. 17, 2019, but claims he didn’t know they contained the deadly narcotic.
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
KWCH.com
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
KAKE TV
Kansas teen arrested for allegedly killing his mother
CANTON, Kan. (KAKE) - "This is pretty heartbreaking for this whole town, because she was just a really sweet person," said Rachel Weyand. Weyand has lived in Canton, KS since she was a child. She says her neighbor, Briana Lance, helped her through countless hard times. "She was just that...
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
Woman stabbed, man shot in dispute at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and stabbing that injured two people. Just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of S. Rutan in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. While en route to the call, officers located a...
Man charged after stealing car with Wichita girl in it, driving to Oklahoma, says he is glad she is safe
Benjamin Brady, 34, arrested and charged with kidnapping and theft, said he is glad the girl in the back seat of the car he stole is safe.
Consultant’s report on Wichita police department to be released online soon, city says
Jensen Hughes’ assessment will likely suggest reforms to the department.
Missing Wichita man found dead near train tracks
It began around 2:30 p.m. Monday when police were called to the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd.
17-year-old girl injured in Kansas drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teen. Just before 2:30 a.m. police were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver in Wichita in reference to a shooting that had occurred, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They learned that there was a 17-year-old shooting victim located in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Officers responded to that location and found a 17- year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
KWCH.com
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a man died from his injuries in a weekend shooting that, the preliminary investigation shows, was a hunting-related accident, caused by a dog stepping on a gun. A little before 10 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
Car chase in south Kansas ends after fiery crash
A car chase in south Kansas over the weekend ended in a fiery crash.
WIBW
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
One killed in Wellington officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Wellington officer-involved shooting that killed one Saturday night.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman
Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
KWCH.com
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
