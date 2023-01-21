ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Kan. man admits selling pills laced with fentanyl that killed woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY– A Kansas man pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl, according to the United State's attorney. According to court documents, Javyn Johnson, 24, of Wichita sold Chanelle Pratt, 29, of Wichita, what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later the same day, Pratt was found dead in her home after ingesting one of the pills.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police investigating suspicious death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout

KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
DODGE CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas teen arrested for allegedly killing his mother

CANTON, Kan. (KAKE) - "This is pretty heartbreaking for this whole town, because she was just a really sweet person," said Rachel Weyand. Weyand has lived in Canton, KS since she was a child. She says her neighbor, Briana Lance, helped her through countless hard times. "She was just that...
CANTON, KS
Salina Post

Woman stabbed, man shot in dispute at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and stabbing that injured two people. Just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of S. Rutan in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. While en route to the call, officers located a...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

17-year-old girl injured in Kansas drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teen. Just before 2:30 a.m. police were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver in Wichita in reference to a shooting that had occurred, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They learned that there was a 17-year-old shooting victim located in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Officers responded to that location and found a 17- year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a man died from his injuries in a weekend shooting that, the preliminary investigation shows, was a hunting-related accident, caused by a dog stepping on a gun. A little before 10 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman

Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
WELLINGTON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy