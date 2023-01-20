ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, TX

#1. Kent County

By Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jF9vr_0kM9eWRZ00
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 474.7 (3 shelters in database) - Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 166,676,266 people (1,053,394 total capacity) - Shelters with generators: 0 - Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0 Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Anson police sergeant terminated for violation of state and federal law

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies. After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20. Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this […]
ANSON, TX
brady-today.com

National Weather Service Issues Special Weather Statement

Colder conditions and widespread precipitation from an approaching winter storm are expected to combine across the area on Tuesday. This will mean a widespread cold rain across west central Texas with totals up to an inch. However, across some portions mainly north of I-20, some of the precipitation may end...
TEXAS STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy