Refugio County, TX

#49. Refugio County

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.6 (4 shelters in database) - Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,041,982 people (1,435,484 total capacity) - Shelters with generators: 0 - Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0 Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

DPS Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cuero

CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Police Department has asked the DPS Texas Rangers to review a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday. It happened in the 400 block of W. Hamilton around 4:15 p.m. Police said they were called to that area regarding a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers confronted the suspect it quickly turned into a standoff in the middle...
CUERO, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Commerical Vehicle Crash Hwy 77 - CR 16

BISHOP (News Release) At around 4:54 am this morning, Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers along with Nueces County Sheriff & Pct-3 Constable Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers and Nueces County ESD-3 Fire / Rescue, were are the on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle crash in the area of U.S Highway 77 Southbound and County Road 16.
BISHOP, TX
KIII 3News

Fatal crash claims life of one in Dewitt Co.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning head on crash that left one man dead in Dewitt County, west of Victoria. It happened about 6:30 on Highway 183 just north of Cooperative Way. A tractor trailer traveling southbound veered into the...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
marinelink.com

Harbor Tug Grounds After Collision Near Corpus Christi

The tug boat Mark E. Kuebler rests aground on shoal water near Corpus Christi, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard) A harbor tug has run aground after colliding with an oil tanker near Corpus Christi, Texas. The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at the Sector Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
ROCKPORT, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Single Vehicle Accident Ends up in Pond

DRISCOLL (News Release) - On January 23rd at approximately 8 a.m., the Nueces County Constables Pct. 5, Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD 3, responded to a call of a possible traffic accident at Hwy 77 North and CR 24. Upon arrival, the vehicle was in the middle of a...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police officers save 40-year-old woman who overdosed at H-E-B on Rio Grande

VICTORIA, Texas – Saturday afternoon a 40-year-old woman overdosed at the H-E-B on Rio Grande, and Victoria Police Department officers were able to successfully revive her using Narcan. She was then transferred to an area hospital. There were no drugs found on her but VPD suspects she had overdosed on the drug fentanyl. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS...
VICTORIA, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

