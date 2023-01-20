49. Refugio County

Related
Conservative leader sues to remove Mark Gonzalez as Nueces County District Attorney
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County leader of a conservative nonprofit has filed a lawsuit to remove Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez from office. Colby Wiltse laid out his case against Gonzalez in a 119-page court filing late Friday afternoon. The allegations broadly accuse Gonzalez of:. mishandling...
Emergency crews respond to fire at Cruiser's Country Store co-owned by the Nueces County District Attorney
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a store in the Petronila area early Monday morning. Photos from the scene show fire crews and law enforcement at Cruiser's Country Store on FM 665 which is co-owned by Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez.
crossroadstoday.com
DeWitt County Sheriff's Office looking for two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers to rob an elderly homeowner
DEWITT COUNTY - The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who posed as Texas Rangers to rob an elderly homeowner. Authorities released the following descriptions:. Suspect #1 Description:. · White Male. · Short blonde hair with curls near the ears. · Heavy set, rounded face...
Judge recuses himself from lawsuit seeking removal of Nueces County DA
The judge assigned to the lawsuit seeking the removal of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has recused himself.
KIII TV3
Power outage affecting Flour Bluff
More than 1,400 Flour Bluff AEP customers are without power Tuesday morning. The cause is unknown.
Body found in Hog Bayou in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – Calhoun County Chief Deputy Krause confirmed that a body was found Saturday, January 21 in Hog Bayou in Calhoun County. Some fishermen noticed the body and called dispatch around 7 p.m. Saturday night. Parks and Wildlife Department met deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at the site and confirmed that it was a deceased body...
FREE TACOS! Favor's 'Chief Taco Officer' giving away breakfast tacos in Corpus Christi Wednesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All you have to say is "free tacos" and (most) Texans will come running. Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi residents can get two free breakfast tacos each at Chaco's Tacos from 8-11 a.m. Favor Delivery's Chief Taco Officer, Chris Flores, has teamed up with taqueria's across...
DPS Texas Rangers investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cuero
CUERO, Texas – The Cuero Police Department has asked the DPS Texas Rangers to review a fatal officer-involved shooting Sunday. It happened in the 400 block of W. Hamilton around 4:15 p.m. Police said they were called to that area regarding a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers confronted the suspect it quickly turned into a standoff in the middle...
KIII TV3
Future of the Corpus Christi Fire Department
Within the past month and a half. the fire chiefs for both Corpus Christi fire and Emergency Services District 2 have both retired.
Report: 64,000 people in Nueces County eligible for SNAP benefits
The average amount of benefit given to recipients in Nueces County was about $370 per month. Learn more at the link.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Commerical Vehicle Crash Hwy 77 - CR 16
BISHOP (News Release) At around 4:54 am this morning, Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers along with Nueces County Sheriff & Pct-3 Constable Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers and Nueces County ESD-3 Fire / Rescue, were are the on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle crash in the area of U.S Highway 77 Southbound and County Road 16.
CCPD: Undercover operation leads to drugs bust at major distribution center
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 21 lbs. of drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated after the Corpus Christi Police Department conducted a search of a property in the 7500 block of Wooldridge Road on Friday. Quy Nguyen was arrested after the bust uncovered 13.8 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana,...
Fatal crash claims life of one in Dewitt Co.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning head on crash that left one man dead in Dewitt County, west of Victoria. It happened about 6:30 on Highway 183 just north of Cooperative Way. A tractor trailer traveling southbound veered into the...
marinelink.com
Harbor Tug Grounds After Collision Near Corpus Christi
The tug boat Mark E. Kuebler rests aground on shoal water near Corpus Christi, Texas, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard) A harbor tug has run aground after colliding with an oil tanker near Corpus Christi, Texas. The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at the Sector Corpus Christi...
Coast Guard seizes haul of red snapper from Mexican fishermen
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a Mexican crew near South Padre Island after the fishermen were spotted illegally fishing in U.S. federal waters. On Tuesday, a Coast Guard Air Station crew from the Corpus Christi station saw four fishermen illegally fishing in a lancha about one mile north of Maritime […]
Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport
ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Single Vehicle Accident Ends up in Pond
DRISCOLL (News Release) - On January 23rd at approximately 8 a.m., the Nueces County Constables Pct. 5, Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD 3, responded to a call of a possible traffic accident at Hwy 77 North and CR 24. Upon arrival, the vehicle was in the middle of a...
Victoria Police officers save 40-year-old woman who overdosed at H-E-B on Rio Grande
VICTORIA, Texas – Saturday afternoon a 40-year-old woman overdosed at the H-E-B on Rio Grande, and Victoria Police Department officers were able to successfully revive her using Narcan. She was then transferred to an area hospital. There were no drugs found on her but VPD suspects she had overdosed on the drug fentanyl. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS...
La Quarenta gang drug dealers sent to federal prison for drug conspiracy
The investigation began in Sept. 2020 and revealed the narcotics trafficking organization used a Corpus Christi home on Cortez Street to distribute meth, heroin, crack, and marijuana.
Mobile clinic offering no-cost services to the community Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District's new mobile clinic will be parked outside Driscoll Elementary School to offer no-cost services to the community on Wednesday. The mobile clinic will be parked outside the school from 10-1 p.m. offering services like HbA1c test screenings and vaccinations...
