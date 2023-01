U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Tyler, watches the Texas College choir perform during the Martin Luther King Jr. program inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Tyler on Monday. Ana Conejo/Tyler Morning Telegraph

New U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran has been selected to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Judiciary Committee in the 118th Congress, his office announced this week.

In a statement, Moran, R-Tyler, said he looks forward to bringing the same principles he had as Smith County judge to the Judiciary Committee.