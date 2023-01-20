22. Crane County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system has moved into West Texas on this morning bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO