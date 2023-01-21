ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Angel
4d ago

It is vital that the World not just The USA stand up to Putin .By allowing Putin to invade murder innocent people in a peaceful country is giving Putin and other nations that are enemies of Freedom Peace and justice for all .World War 3 began the moment that invasion began .

Weldon Bynum
4d ago

Russia's belligerent nuclear threats won't end with Ukraine. Next time they will start with nuclear threats instead of conventional weapons.

TRUTH4U
4d ago

America is fueling the fire. "The greatest purveyor of violence in the world today is neither China nor Russia. It is the American government. "........ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

