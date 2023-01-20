My so-called life: Debra Jo Rupp talks ‘That ‘90s Show,’ meaningful Kitty Forman moments
Ah, how we’ve missed hanging out…in the streets…with Kitty’s laugh, Red’s butt-kicking remarks, and a group of teens who raise Cane amid a sea of mundanity and decade-specific pop culture.
That ‘70s Show – starring Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, and Topher Grace – transitioned into the ‘80s off screen in its televised narrative nearly twenty years ago. Good gravy, we’re getting old – which is why a new generation can enjoy the high jinks via the series continuation on Netflix, appropriately called That ‘90s Show.
