ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards County, TX

#38. Edwards County

By Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tswok_0kM9e7ht00
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 73.2 (1 shelters in database) - Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,074,524 people (356,178 total capacity) - Shelters with generators: 0 - Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0 Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy