Jack County, TX

#48. Jack County

By Liveon001 // Wikimedia Commons
 5 days ago
Liveon001 // Wikimedia Commons

Texoma's Homepage

Jury seated for WFPD officer’s trial

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has been seated for a Wichita Falls police officer, who has been awaiting trial since 2016, on theft and money laundering charges, but now will only face the theft charge. Ralph Piper was charged by sealed indictments after a Texas Ranger investigation with theft over $20,000 and under $100,000 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Clay County employees placed on administrative leave

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days after a removal hearing on Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was postponed, administrative leave notices have been served on 4 employees who are witnesses or alleged victims in a criminal case against the sheriff, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions. The notices state […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
thebrockvoice.com

Driver pronounced dead following single-vehicle collision in Brock

A 58-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Brock Township Monday (Jan. 23). According to the DRPS, officers were called to the area of Lake Ridge Road and Ravenshoe Road shortly after 7 a.m. Police say the man’s vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch before striking...
BROCK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Convicted child abuser wants out of prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sent to prison for 10 years after violating his probation for a bizarre child abuse case is seeking release about 5 months after being sentenced.Buford Whisenant, 44, was returned to Wichita County from prison for a hearing Thursday, January 19. His attorney filed for his sentence to be converted […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

1 victim identified in Sunday morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A victim of a Sunday morning shooting has been identified. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim of the shooting on Enterprise is 28-year-old Tyler Homes of Vernon. Eipper said he is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The victim of the shooting on Terrace Streeting […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
