48. Jack County

Related
Jury seated for WFPD officer’s trial
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has been seated for a Wichita Falls police officer, who has been awaiting trial since 2016, on theft and money laundering charges, but now will only face the theft charge. Ralph Piper was charged by sealed indictments after a Texas Ranger investigation with theft over $20,000 and under $100,000 […]
Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
Woman sentenced for leaving child in unsafe environment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is placed on probation for an incident in June 2022 when her child was reported to be outside trying to cross a street dressed only in a diaper. Amelia Mares pleaded guilty to child abandonment/endangerment and was placed on three years probation with a $750 fine, 120 […]
Clay County employees placed on administrative leave
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days after a removal hearing on Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was postponed, administrative leave notices have been served on 4 employees who are witnesses or alleged victims in a criminal case against the sheriff, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions. The notices state […]
WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
Man on Percocet with no pants on damages vehicles, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is out of jail after posting bond for what police said was a series of “extremely erratic” behavior late Thursday night, all while he wasn’t wearing any pants. Carlos Burney is charged with criminal mischief over $750 but under $2,500 and public intoxication following the incident. He […]
Accused stalker sends ex-husband over 300 messages in 4 days
WFPD officers said the victim accused his ex-wife of dumping screws in his driveway in an attempt to puncture his tires days prior to her arrest for stalking.
thebrockvoice.com
Driver pronounced dead following single-vehicle collision in Brock
A 58-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Brock Township Monday (Jan. 23). According to the DRPS, officers were called to the area of Lake Ridge Road and Ravenshoe Road shortly after 7 a.m. Police say the man’s vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch before striking...
Boy, 4, tests positive for oxycodone, drug paraphernalia found in toybox, mom arrested
According to the affidavit, evidence was provided to WCSO deputies that methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia had been found in the mother's room, as well as the 4-year-old child's room, including in his toybox.
Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
Woman found under rental truck at car wash arrested
Sarah Case, A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman, is in jail and may be facing a burglary charge after police said they found her hiding under a truck at a car wash after a burglar alarm went off.
Convicted child abuser wants out of prison
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sent to prison for 10 years after violating his probation for a bizarre child abuse case is seeking release about 5 months after being sentenced.Buford Whisenant, 44, was returned to Wichita County from prison for a hearing Thursday, January 19. His attorney filed for his sentence to be converted […]
1 victim identified in Sunday morning shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A victim of a Sunday morning shooting has been identified. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim of the shooting on Enterprise is 28-year-old Tyler Homes of Vernon. Eipper said he is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The victim of the shooting on Terrace Streeting […]
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0