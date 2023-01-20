50. Titus County

At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.

