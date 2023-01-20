50. Titus County

Related
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, Jan. 8-14
• Au’Gustina Garza, of Hughes Springs, was arrested by Morris County deputies on a warrant out of Cass County for ...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Deputies Seeking Information
Sometime between January 14 and January 20, someone entered onto property located on the 300-block of Titus County Road 2910 near the Blodgett Community. They took a trailer from inside a locked, fenced-in area. The trailer is a black Rock Solid Brand Cargo Trailer and measures 8 1/2 ft wide...
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying vehicle allegedly involved in animal cruelty case
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual allegedly involved in an animal cruelty case. According to the sheriff’s office post, the vehicle in the photo appears to be a white Chevrolet 2500 HD 4×4 with a camper shell and appears to also have […]
Bowie County Sheriff’s Report Has 51 Arrests for January 16 – 22
Week #3 of the new year and things calmed a little in Bowie County from the very busy week before. Last week saw 51 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22 of those while 29 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO.
Godbolt Arrested For Theft of Firearm
January 23, 2023 – Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of theft of a firearm and no driving licence. 2229619 1 46.05 UNLAWFUL POSSESS FIREARM BY FELON. 2229617 1 31.03(E)(4)(C) THEFT OF FIREARM MAGISTRATE COURT.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Man Guilty of Theft From Red River Valley Fair Association
Back in September, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested for stealing more than $2500 but less than $30,000 from the Red River Valley Fair Association where Steven was Executive Director and Susan was his Executive Assistant. Steven pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to 5 years felony probation and ordered to pay $11,000 restitution with the first payment of $2000 due within 30 days. Susan’s case is still pending.
easttexasradio.com
Woman Seriously Injured In Hopkins County Crash
Hopkins County Deputies, firefighters, and EMS responded to a significant one-vehicle crash Saturday at CR1174 and FM 2297. Deputies reported that a woman had hit a tree and had severe injuries. They summoned a helicopter, but the weather prevented flight. They notified the Emergency Room for a Level 1 Trauma Activation. The DPS is investigating.
Skeen Arrested on Organized Crime Charge
January 23, 2023 – Tira, Tx resident Christopher Lee Skeen Jr. was arrested last week and charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle, and operating a motorcycle without a license. Skeen also had an outstanding ticket for speeding in Precinct 1. His bond was set at $75,000.
KLTV
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man committed suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell Texas
At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.
Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
‘No imminent danger’ at Grand Saline ISD after middle schooler allegedly threatened to bring gun, officials say
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – There is “no imminent danger” to any Grand Saline ISD students after a middle schooler allegedly said they would bring a gun to school, the district’s superintendent said. Micah Lewis, Grand Saline ISD superintendent, said the situation where a middle school student allegedly said over the weekend “he might bring […]
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs
A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 23, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. Superintendent Michael Lamb recognized board members for “Board Appreciation Month.” Each campus also sent gifts and tokens of thanks to the members. ACTION ITEMS. Along...
ktalnews.com
Texas man arrested for breaking into storage units
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in jail for allegedly breaking into several storage units in Wake Village. Police arrested 28-year-old Kyle Tucker Friday on three counts of burglary of a building. Police say over the past few weeks they have had numerous burglaries at the Cubby...
Longview police, fire respond to fire on Alpine Road
UPDATE: All emergency personnel have left the scene. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Northbound traffic in the 1700 block of Alpine Road is being diverted due to a structure fire in Longview, according to police. Officials are asking travelers to use an alternate route at this time.
89-year-old dead, 3 injured after 2-car crash near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 89-year-old man is is dead and three others are injured after a Friday morning crash on Highway 80 near Mineola. According to a preliminary crash report, a Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Highway 80 around 10:50 a.m. when a Chevrolet Impala “failed to yield to the right of […]
ssnewstelegram.com
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
KLTV
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KLTV) - A Pittsburg woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last week was on her way to a funeral for a woman killed in a crash days earlier. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash. According to sister station KY3, the three were family members and traveling with other family members who were injured in the crash.
