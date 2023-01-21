ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State lacks the needed precision to claim victory at Iowa State

Postgame Walk & Talk: Iowa State 80, Kansas State 76. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dropped to 17-3 and 6-2 in Big 12 play with an 80-76 loss at Iowa State on Tuesday inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Coach Jerome Tang's team missed too many field goals, took too many questionable free throws, and the big men for the Wildcats did not offer the type of rebounding and defense needed to win in the Big 12.
BREAKING: Four-star Dwayne Pierce commits to Iowa State

New York 2024 guard/forward Dwayne Pierce picked up a lot of high major interest for his college career, including offers from Memphis, Florida State, Illinois, Georgia Tech, LSU, Rutgers, Nebraska and more. Within the last couple weeks, Iowa State officially offered Pierce after building a relationship for a few months, with assistant coach Nate Schmidt as the lead here on this recruitment for the Cyclones.
