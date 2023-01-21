Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
From trash to cash: Clean Up Columbus offers financial benefits to student organizationsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Annual snowball fight erupts on The Oval during first snow of spring semesterThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Ohio State struggles with Illinois' length, drops 69-60 decision in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – After scorching the nets in Saturday’s home win against Iowa, Ohio State found shooting and scoring much more difficult on the road at Illinois. The Buckeyes shot 55 percent from the floor in that win over Iowa. Against Illinois, OSU couldn’t find the range anywhere. The Buckeyes shot 37 percent from the floor and 60 percent at the foul line.
Sights and Sounds: Buckeyes run into buzz saw at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Ohio State had just snapped a five-game losing streak with a home win over Iowa on Saturday. But the Buckeyes reverted to their previous form in a 69-60 loss at Illinois at the State Farm Center on Tuesday night. Click here for our full recap on the game.
Ohio State player grades: Veterans earn low marks after Illinois loss
Ohio State had no answer for Illinois on the glass in Tuesday's 69-60 road loss. The Buckeyes were out-rebounded 44-30 and gave up 13 frustrating second-chance points. It's Ohio State's sixth loss in the last seven games. Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. erupted for 17 points, seven rebounds and three...
Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State lacks the needed precision to claim victory at Iowa State
Postgame Walk & Talk: Iowa State 80, Kansas State 76. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dropped to 17-3 and 6-2 in Big 12 play with an 80-76 loss at Iowa State on Tuesday inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Coach Jerome Tang's team missed too many field goals, took too many questionable free throws, and the big men for the Wildcats did not offer the type of rebounding and defense needed to win in the Big 12.
Player Grades: Strong contributions across roster in Illini's 69-60 win over Ohio State
Here's how Illini Inquirer graded Illinois basketball player performances in a 69-60 win over Ohio State.
BREAKING: Four-star Dwayne Pierce commits to Iowa State
New York 2024 guard/forward Dwayne Pierce picked up a lot of high major interest for his college career, including offers from Memphis, Florida State, Illinois, Georgia Tech, LSU, Rutgers, Nebraska and more. Within the last couple weeks, Iowa State officially offered Pierce after building a relationship for a few months, with assistant coach Nate Schmidt as the lead here on this recruitment for the Cyclones.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0