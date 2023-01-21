Postgame Walk & Talk: Iowa State 80, Kansas State 76. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State dropped to 17-3 and 6-2 in Big 12 play with an 80-76 loss at Iowa State on Tuesday inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Coach Jerome Tang's team missed too many field goals, took too many questionable free throws, and the big men for the Wildcats did not offer the type of rebounding and defense needed to win in the Big 12.

