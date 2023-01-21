ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Cal Fire rescues 6 people stranded on island in Salinas River

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
Update, 6:48 p.m.:

All six patients have been rescued and urban search and rescue teams have cleared the water, according to Cal Fire.

Original story:

Emergency crews were responding to a water rescue in the Salinas River east of Atascadero on Friday evening.

Cal Fire tweeted firefighters and urban search and rescue teams were at the scene of a water rescue off Rocky Canyon Road around 5:30 p.m.

Six people were reportedly trapped on an island in the middle of the river.

Urban search and rescue teams were making access to the patients.

