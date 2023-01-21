Read full article on original website
Robert Horry reveals that Kareem Abdul Jabbar won't take it well when LeBron James breaks his all-time scoring record
At the very least, it seems that the skyhook legend is at pace knowing that the record he’s held for 40 years will soon be broken — despite Robert Horry and Magic Johnson thinking that Kareem won’t take this moment very well
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
“He told me that I should shake Kobe’s hand and let bygones be bygones” - Shaq on how Bill Russell advised him to end his beef with Kobe
One of the biggest reasons why Kobe and Shaq made up was because of the great Bill Russell, who encouraged O’Neal to make the first move.
"He wasn't touching the guy" — Patrick Ewing never high-fived his teammates who had not washed their hands
Apart from Patrick Ewing, the likes of Michael Jordan and Jason Terry practiced weird superstitions.
“He didn't touch a ball all summer, I'm not saying he didn't love it, but he was so gifted” - Dahntay Jones speaks on Allen Iverson’s incredible natural ability
NBA champion Dahntay Jones recently told a story about Allen Iverson's natural greatness
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
With the Lakers making their first move of trade season yesterday, a big swing could net them 3 players to solidify their push for contention.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'
Trades happen in every sports league, and most often times the players have nothing but good things to say about their previous team. However, it appears that is not always the case.
Shannon Sharpe delivers 3-minute apology to Dillon Brooks, LeBron after embarrassing court-side incident
A shocking incident went down during Saturday’s Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers game … and it involved Shannon Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and Undisputed personalty. Our Mike Sykes broke it all down the next day, with Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks jawing at Sharpe and...
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
Football Legend Becomes Highest-Paid Athlete Ever
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese legend debuted for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club in the Saudi Pro League. The team won in Ronaldo’s debut match 1-0 against Ettifaq. Ronaldo was unable to score in his first match with the team.
