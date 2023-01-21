Whoever she was she needs to be ASHAMED of herself!!! Doing that to a child was just WRONG on all levels and the young girl DID NOT deserve that at all!!!!
this adult needs to be investigated in ALL areas in life!! let's see what the public has to say about them!!!!! RELEASE the name!
As terrible as this must be for her parents and I'm also a parent, I'm having a hard time putting the blame on the school staff on this one. It seems like This girl had some hormonal things going on and was self- destructive. The school staff just happen to be an easy target for her neurosis. I'd guess she's was headed toward suicide whether it was staff, a boyfriend, global warming, or Starbucks spelling her name wrong on her caramel Chai latte. I know Nease h.s. and the Ponte Vedra area. There's not much to complain about if you live there.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reportsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Fire started in shed at Tucker’s Farmhouse in Green Cove Springs, no impact on upcoming weddingsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Comments / 11