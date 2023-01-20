Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend
Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
straightarrownews.com
Arizona will charter airplanes to transport migrants out of state
Arizona will begin using airplanes to move migrants from border communities to other cities around the country. According to a report in USA Today, the state signed a contract Jan. 14, and will use both buses and aircraft. The practice of transporting migrants to other states began with former Gov....
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
brytfmonline.com
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
Illegal Car Trend Is Skyrocketing With 16-Month Jail Time
We've seen this trend and wondered if it was legal, it's definitely not. The post Illegal Car Trend Is Skyrocketing With 16-Month Jail Time appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
straightarrownews.com
Morning rundown: Mass shootings; FBI finds more Biden documents
Mass shootings took place in California and Louisiana this weekend; the FBI discovered another batch of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home; and Biden’s chief of staff said he plans to step down next month. These stories and more highlight the daily rundown for Monday morning, Jan. 23, 2023.
straightarrownews.com
Who would win? Security expert wargames China’s invasion of Taiwan
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is planning to visit Taiwan later this year as concerns grow regarding the tension between Taiwan and China. Last year, President Biden committed to defending Taiwan if China were to invade the island. The Center for Strategic and International Studies ran the scenarios in a wargame...
straightarrownews.com
Morning rundown: Another mass shooting in Calif.; cough syrup deaths
California had another mass shooting; a probe into Georgia’s 2020 election centered around former President Donald Trump could become public; and lawmakers on Capitol Hill hear testimony over Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift pre-sale debacle. These stories and more highlight the morning rundown for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Third California...
straightarrownews.com
Democrats becoming increasingly critical of Biden’s classified documents
Democrats are becoming increasingly critical of President Biden’s handling of classified documents. Their statements came after the Justice Department searched President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware Friday and found six more documents. Some were from his eight years as vice president while others went all the way back to his time as a senator.
straightarrownews.com
Former FBI agent helped Russian oligarch launder money
The FBI has another black eye. Over the weekend, former agent Charles McGonigal was arrested at JFK airport in New York while returning from a trip to the Middle East. Federal prosecutors said McGonigal, the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York field office, laundered money for a sanctioned Russian oligarch. Not only that, prosecutors accused McGonigal of taking a quarter of a million dollars in cash from a foreign intelligence agent, and then traveling the world with that agent while still working for the FBI.
straightarrownews.com
Big cases ahead for the Supreme Court this year
It’s looking like the Supreme Court is gearing up for another blockbuster year when it convenes in early October. The Court is expected to modify, if not end, race-based affirmative action in college admissions. It’s also expected to rule on a dispute over Title 42, the Trump-era measure that sends migrants back over the border rather than allowing them to go through the regular asylum process. And there’s a free speech case of a website designer in Colorado who is challenging the state’s anti-discrimination law by refusing to provide services to an LGBTQ couple. Straight Arrow News contributor Larry Lindsey takes a look at what’s ahead.
straightarrownews.com
Wounded Speaker McCarthy could use a little humility
Over the course of four days and 15 ballots, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., won the race for House speaker. It will take some time to determine whether the concessions, promises and compromises he made will embolden the California Republican or ultimately undermine his efforts to be an effective leader. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette believes that if McCarthy had more humility, his bumpy road to victory might have awarded him some valuable life lessons.
straightarrownews.com
Debt ceiling drama a ‘farce’ since US can’t legally default: economist
Congress is at a familiar crossroads in 2023. Since 1960, elected representatives have acted on the debt ceiling 78 times to avoid default. As the U.S. breaches its current $31.4 trillion ceiling, the Treasury Department is taking “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. Those measures will help stave off decision-making time until June, but Congress theoretically must lift the borrowing cap by then to continue paying the bills.
