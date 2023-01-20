It’s looking like the Supreme Court is gearing up for another blockbuster year when it convenes in early October. The Court is expected to modify, if not end, race-based affirmative action in college admissions. It’s also expected to rule on a dispute over Title 42, the Trump-era measure that sends migrants back over the border rather than allowing them to go through the regular asylum process. And there’s a free speech case of a website designer in Colorado who is challenging the state’s anti-discrimination law by refusing to provide services to an LGBTQ couple. Straight Arrow News contributor Larry Lindsey takes a look at what’s ahead.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO