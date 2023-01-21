Video: What are we most looking forward to at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro?

The UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2023 is just two days away, and there’s plenty of anticipation for it.

In the UFC 283 main event in Brazil, former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) meets Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in a fight for the vacant title. And in the co-feature, flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) meets interim titleholder and former champ Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) for the undisputed belt. It will be the fourth time they’ve fought.

But there are a host of other interesting stories and fighters on the rest of the card, like Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) vs. Neil Magny (27-9 MMA, 20-8 UFC) or Paul Craig (16-5-1 MMA, 8-5-1 UFC) vs. Johnny Walker (19-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC).

Plus, former champion, UFC Hall of Famer and MMA legend Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (27-13-1 MMA, 11-11-1 UFC) will fight for the last time. And the Jessica Andrade (23-9 MMA, 14-7 UFC) vs. Lauren Murphy (16-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) winner will be looking for a women’s flyweight title shot.

Of all the storylines going down in Rio de Janeiro, which are we looking forward to the most?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Farah Hannoun and Nolan King dove into that topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above. And don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

