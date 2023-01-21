Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Report: White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger facing ugly accusations
Major League Baseball is investigating Chicago White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger for allegations of domestic violence and child abuse, The Athletic reported Tuesday. The investigation concerns claims made by the 24-year-old mother of Clevinger's 10-month-old daughter, per the report. The woman told The Athletic that she has provided details of...
Cricket-South Africa need series whitewash as they chase World Cup qualification
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa go into a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against England this week in a precarious position, needing to secure a whitewash if they are to make sure of automatic qualification for this year’s World Cup.
Comments / 0