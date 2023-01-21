ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: White Sox RHP Mike Clevinger facing ugly accusations

Major League Baseball is investigating Chicago White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger for allegations of domestic violence and child abuse, The Athletic reported Tuesday. The investigation concerns claims made by the 24-year-old mother of Clevinger's 10-month-old daughter, per the report. The woman told The Athletic that she has provided details of...
CHICAGO, IL

